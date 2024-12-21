Valerie Bertinelli's Complicated Relationship Timeline

During the time that "One Day at a Time" was on the air, young Valerie Bertinelli also auditioned for films, including Steven Spielberg's "Raiders of the Lost Ark" in 1980. She didn't get the part, but she did catch the eye of the director. In 2008, Bertinelli spoke to Oprah Winfrey about her brief romance with Spielberg, explaining, "I went up to read for Raiders of the Lost Ark, which I was so wrong for, way too young for... And the next day I got a call and some flowers ... [Spielberg] asked me out. We went out a few times, um, and did more" (via HuffPost).

The tabloids speculated about their relationship, but according to Bertinelli, it wasn't that serious. "Even though the tabloids reported that Steven and I had a 'special love,' and 'we were talking about marriage,' we knew it was a fling," the actor wrote in her memoir "Losing It: And Gaining My Life Back One Pound at a Time."

There were factors that would keep her and Spielberg from the altar, their different religions being one of them. "I met his mother, and I knew he wasn't going to marry someone who wasn't Jewish," Bertinelli wrote. But the final nail in the coffin had to do with food. "One night, as we made pasta for dinner, I started to chop up garlic and Steven said, 'No. Stop. No garlic.' ... I thought, 'Are you kidding me? I can't date a guy who won't eat garlic.'"

