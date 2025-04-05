Who Plays Pepper On Modern Family? The Star Once Worked With Robin Williams

You may know Nathan Lane from the cast of "Modern Family," since he played the eccentric and ever-so-sassy Pepper, but the actor's credits expand far beyond the screen. His career has included a plethora of blockbusters and smash hits, from voicing Timon in the original "The Lion King," to his Tony-Award-winning performance as Max Bialystock in "The Producers." Lane is a legend in his own right, and that doesn't come without meeting a few of the greats along the way. The late Robin Williams will live on in infamy as one of the most genuine, kind-hearted, and hilarious actors of all time, and Lane knew Williams as the Armand to his Albert.

The two starred alongside each other in the 1996 film "The Birdcage," where they played a married couple who pretend to be straight for the sake of their son's future in-laws. At the 2024 Drama Desk Awards, Lane opened up about filming the comedy alongside fellow legends. "When [director] Mike Nichols asked me to do it, I remember him saying, 'Nathan, I want only nice people on this movie.' And I said, 'Okay, I'm sure there are some nice people in show business who would be willing to do this.' And he did" (per People).

Lane and Williams starred alongside Gene Hackman, Christine Baranski, Hank Azaria, and several other comedic geniuses, but more so than the star power, the positivity of the cast is what made the heart of the film. "He put together an extremely nice group of people who were also very, very talented and led by Robin, who was the dearest and sweetest guy in the world, and so talented," Lane said. Williams' kindness extended far beyond the set, as he would serve as a beacon of comfort throughout a troubling time in Lane's life.

