Tragic Details About Sarah Huckabee Sanders

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has weathered several controversial moments, but she's also dealt with many tragedies, most of which stemmed from her association with President Donald Trump. Huckabee Sanders served as Trump's second press secretary during his first term, and her time in the White House was tumultuous. She was constantly accused of outright lying to the media and caught in a few fibs by eagle-eyed reporters. When Huckabee Sanders told The New York Times, "I don't like being called a liar," it sent the media into a tizzy and spawned several headlines.

Advertisement

During her tenure as a member of the Trump administration, Huckabee Sanders dealt with a lot of hate — online and in person. One such incident took place in 2017 when she was photographed visiting South Korea with Trump. Photographs of one of the U.S. army officers offering Huckabee Sanders his jacket went viral after the press secretary's father, Mike Huckabee, posted it on X, formerly Twitter. "Tribute on this Veterans Day to US Army Chinook pilot Chief Warrant Officer Bobby Zizelman-"An Officer and a Gentleman" who helped @PressSec from freezing. @realDonaldTrump should promote him! Of course libs go nuts about it."

Someone did go nuts about it. Judy Cole, who, at the time, was a professor at the University of Memphis, took to X to write, "If she [Huckabee Sanders] froze to death, she wouldn't be missed" (via Commercial Appeal). Soon, furious pundits were criticizing the comment, shocked that Cole, who taught nursing, would write something like that on a social platform. "Nurses have biases but hate for other humans is just plain disgusting!" one person wrote. Mike Huckabee also responded to Cole's tweet, writing, "I feel sorry for someone so hateful and vicious." Huckabee Sanders didn't publicly comment on the whole affair.

Advertisement