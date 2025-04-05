Why Prince Edward Was Once Labeled A 'Brat' After Creating A PR Disaster For Queen Elizabeth
These days, Prince Edward — the youngest child of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip — is generally regarded as one of the most widely respected and well-liked members of the royal family, even if we don't usually hear much about Edward. In his younger days, though, he had a very different reputation. Back in 1987, King Charles III's baby brother organized a charity game show that also featured fellow Windsor siblings Princess Anne and Prince Andrew. This lackluster production apparently infuriated Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother (Queen Elizabeth's II's mom) and Her Majesty reportedly chastised her grandchildren over Prince Edward's breach of royal protocol.
To make matters worse, the queen's youngest caused a massive PR disaster for the crown when he abruptly stormed out of a press conference full of journalists who were similarly less than impressed with his game show. The incident was enough to get Edward (who was in his early 20s at the time) branded a petulant child by the media. However, we asked Dr. Sanam Hafeez — a New York-based neuropsychologist and director of Comprehend the Mind — for her opinion on the matter, and she had a far more sympathetic take on what Edward was likely feeling at the time. "The public viewed his frustration about the project failure as a disconnect rather than understanding it was a personal disappointment to him," Dr. Hafeez pointed out, adding, "Royals are expected to prioritize duty over self-interest, so his emotional display likely appeared as immature."
Queen Elizabeth II's youngest son was probably searching for a sense of identity
According to neuropsychologist Dr. Sanam Hafeez, being the youngest of Queen Elizabeth II's four children likely put Prince Edward in a weird spot. While the prince obviously comes from immense privilege and extreme wealth, he wasn't immune to the identity crises that youngest children typically suffer from. This almost certainly contributed to Edward's decision to host the game show in the first place, and his impolite response to its failure. As she explained, "Birth order theory suggests youngest children often develop a rebellious streak as they strive to differentiate themselves. In early adulthood, a time of identity exploration — he likely felt a strong need to assert his autonomy."
Of course, it didn't help that one of Edward's most awkward moments was broadcast for millions to see. Likewise, Dr. Hafeez noted that the strict rigidity of royal life probably fueled the prince's rebellion too. "His personal journey involved unconventional decisions and defiant actions in search of meaning beyond the royal title," she opined. The expert also cited the overwhelmingly negative response to the game show debacle, the retirement of senior royals, and natural maturing as being among the most likely reasons that Edward ultimately cleaned up his image and took on more royal duties. As she concluded, "It also became easier as time went on, because it seemed like he started gaining the respect of the public back by his dedication to causes like the Duke of Edinburgh's Award."