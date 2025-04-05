Why Prince Edward Was Once Labeled A 'Brat' After Creating A PR Disaster For Queen Elizabeth

These days, Prince Edward — the youngest child of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip — is generally regarded as one of the most widely respected and well-liked members of the royal family, even if we don't usually hear much about Edward. In his younger days, though, he had a very different reputation. Back in 1987, King Charles III's baby brother organized a charity game show that also featured fellow Windsor siblings Princess Anne and Prince Andrew. This lackluster production apparently infuriated Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother (Queen Elizabeth's II's mom) and Her Majesty reportedly chastised her grandchildren over Prince Edward's breach of royal protocol.

Advertisement

To make matters worse, the queen's youngest caused a massive PR disaster for the crown when he abruptly stormed out of a press conference full of journalists who were similarly less than impressed with his game show. The incident was enough to get Edward (who was in his early 20s at the time) branded a petulant child by the media. However, we asked Dr. Sanam Hafeez — a New York-based neuropsychologist and director of Comprehend the Mind — for her opinion on the matter, and she had a far more sympathetic take on what Edward was likely feeling at the time. "The public viewed his frustration about the project failure as a disconnect rather than understanding it was a personal disappointment to him," Dr. Hafeez pointed out, adding, "Royals are expected to prioritize duty over self-interest, so his emotional display likely appeared as immature."

Advertisement