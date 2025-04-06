Everything We Know About Princess Anne's Affair Drama

Much has been said about the historical accuracy of Netflix's royal family-centered drama series "The Crown." People were particularly upset over the show's fourth season, with at least one U.K. official even calling on Netflix to label the series as "fiction" on its service. However, while "The Crown" certainly stretches the truth in a lot of cases, one thing Season 4 apparently got pretty spot-on was its brief depiction of Princess Anne's alleged affair with police officer Sergeant Peter Cross, a married man who served as her bodyguard. But what exactly do we know about the Princess Royal's affair drama?

The fourth season of "The Crown," which primarily takes place during the 1980s, sees Princess Anne (played by Erin Doherty) all but confesses to Queen Elizabeth II (played by Olivia Colman) that she had an intimate relationship with Cross, despite being married to Mark Phillips at the time. By all accounts, this plot point is indeed based in reality. It was in the early '80s that Harry Arnold, a reporter for The Sun, first broke the story after being tipped off by a trusted source. To this day, Princess Anne herself has never publicly addressed the alleged affair. However, Cross came forward in 1984 to say it was all true, selling his story to The News of the World. According to Cross, the two began an extramarital relationship in 1980 — one year after he was first tasked with guarding the Princess Royal, and seven years into Anne's marriage to Phillips.

