Details About Princess Anne And Timothy Laurence's Taboo Wedding

Throughout her several decades in the royal spotlight, Anne, Princess Royal, has repeatedly proven that she's not afraid to break tradition. The only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the princess first married Captain Mark Phillips in a glamorous 1973 royal wedding. The two exchanged vows at Westminster Abbey in a televised November ceremony, with the 22-year-old Anne wearing an elaborate, Tudor-inspired wedding gown.

Advertisement

In contrast, the royal's second wedding was a simple affair of only 30 guests, with the princess marrying Sir Timothy Laurence in 1992. These nuptials came after Princess Anne divorced Captain Phillips in April 1992 after sharing 18 years of marriage and two children together. However, due to the Church of England's stance on marriage after divorce, Princess Anne and Sir Laurence were unable to marry in England, prompting the couple to take their vows to Scotland where the same limitations didn't apply.

As a result, the wedding ceremony was held at the Crathie Kirk Church near the royal's Balmoral Castle estate, with the Los Angeles Times reporting that it was a cold and overcast December day. Despite the low-profile setting, reporters and curious onlookers lined the road outside of the humble chapel. As remarked by Manchester Evening News, the short and sweet ceremony lasted 26 minutes, with traditional bagpipers playing as the couple emerged from the church afterward. Though Princess Anne's second wedding was much simpler than her first, it was still a lovely occasion for the royal family.

Advertisement