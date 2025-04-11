Why Rachael Ray Was Once Accused Of Having An Affair With Jay-Z

Rachael Ray's fame might have peaked in 2016, and it was not because of her tasty recipes. The celebrity chef was the accidental target of harassment from Beyoncé's fans, who thought Ray was the woman with whom Jay-Z supposedly had a speculated affair. Ray was stung by the singer's fanbase, the Beyhive, en masse, with fans posting bee and lemon emojis on Ray's social media to prove their solidarity to Beyoncé. But the swarm of hate was soon regretted.

It all started when Beyoncé dropped her 2016 album "Lemonade," which featured the anthem "Sorry" about Jay-Z's rumored infidelity with a woman the singer described as "Becky with the good hair." According to Dictionary.com, "Becky" is used as a slang term to describe a generic-looking white woman. The internet soon became rife with theories on who this mystery "Becky" was, with many assuming Beyoncé was referring to fashion designer Rachel Roy ... do you see where this is going?

Unfortunately for Ray, the torch and pitchfork-bearing Beyhive mistook the culinary TV personality for the fashion designer and began relentlessly mocking Ray in the comment section of her Instagram posts at the time. "We on your a** Ray!!!!" one person wrote beside a bunch of bee emojis. While most of the comments seem to have been deleted, one X (formerly known as Twitter) user captured the chaos and posted it, writing, "Lmfaooooo people are getting Rachael Ray and Rachel Roy confused noo [sic]."