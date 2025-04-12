Colman Domingo's Love Story With Husband Raúl Is Out Of A Fairy Tale
Colman Domingo has made headlines for his powerhouse performances in some of his most notable films. From playing a prison inmate who finds new life in "Sing Sing" to starring in the musical remake of "The Color Purple," he's been immortalized in several narratives fans will remember him forever for. Regardless of what projects moviegoers or TV viewers might know him from, the truth about Colman is that his relationship with his husband, Raúl Domingo, is a real-life story that feels like it came straight out of the movies.
Colman told Graham Norton on "The Graham Norton Show" that he and Raúl shared their first encounter at a Walgreens in 2005, though they were caught up in their own business, and thus didn't speak. However, their love story began just days later after Colman discovered Raúl left a Craigslist ad to get his attention (an idea Colman had considered as well), and the two swiftly went out on a date. "I said 'I think I love you and you're about to change my life,'" Colman said in a clip posted on YouTube on February 2, 2024. Their initial meet-cute blossomed into a flourishing relationship, and led to their eventual marriage in 2014. While some might think their introduction was a happy coincidence, Colman believes it could have resulted from more enchanting factors. "I think I'm somebody who just believes that magic happens," he said.
Colman and Raúl are still going strong
Since Craigslist brought the two together, actor Colman Domingo and his husband, Raúl Domingo, have cultivated a relationship more valuable than the former's net worth. Colman affirmed their bond's strength when he gave a shoutout to Raúl while he accepted the award for guest actor in a drama series at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards. "And thank you to my darling Raúl; I cannot forget him," he said near the end of his speech. "This is for you, Raúl." The couple also banded together to produce their first joint production, the sci-fi horror comedy "It's What's Inside," in 2024. Colman said the movie aligns with what the spouses are mutually drawn toward as artists. "It falls in line with what we're interested in," he told "Good Morning America" in an interview uploaded to YouTube in October 2024.
Some social media users also felt the love after hearing how the happy couple's relationship started. One user said the Domingos' story strengthens their belief in romance. "Love exists and this couple is a living proof of it," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote. Another commenter was so moved by the story that they said they rewatch it like some might return to their favorite film or show of Colman's. "I always revisit this video every couple months because it's so cute," the X user wrote. "I love Colman."