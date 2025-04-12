Colman Domingo's Love Story With Husband Raúl Is Out Of A Fairy Tale

Colman Domingo has made headlines for his powerhouse performances in some of his most notable films. From playing a prison inmate who finds new life in "Sing Sing" to starring in the musical remake of "The Color Purple," he's been immortalized in several narratives fans will remember him forever for. Regardless of what projects moviegoers or TV viewers might know him from, the truth about Colman is that his relationship with his husband, Raúl Domingo, is a real-life story that feels like it came straight out of the movies.

Colman told Graham Norton on "The Graham Norton Show" that he and Raúl shared their first encounter at a Walgreens in 2005, though they were caught up in their own business, and thus didn't speak. However, their love story began just days later after Colman discovered Raúl left a Craigslist ad to get his attention (an idea Colman had considered as well), and the two swiftly went out on a date. "I said 'I think I love you and you're about to change my life,'" Colman said in a clip posted on YouTube on February 2, 2024. Their initial meet-cute blossomed into a flourishing relationship, and led to their eventual marriage in 2014. While some might think their introduction was a happy coincidence, Colman believes it could have resulted from more enchanting factors. "I think I'm somebody who just believes that magic happens," he said.