Celine Dion & Tiger Woods Go Way Back (& We Bet Her Sons Are Loving It)

Celine Dion and Tiger Woods may be an uncommon pairing, but the two have more in common than you might think. For starters, both have reached the peak in their respective careers. She is one of the best-selling and most-awarded recording artists of all time, and he is one of the greatest players and highest earners in golf history. They are both parents — Woods has two kids, and Dion has three sons with her husband, René Angélil, who passed away in 2016. And both Dion and Woods have dealt with health ordeals that hindered their careers. She suffers from stiff person syndrome, and he had a near-fatal car accident in 2021.

And then there's golf. Sure, we all know Woods' association with the game. But did you know that Dion also plays, as do her three sons? Or that she even owns La Mirage golf club in Quebec? Don't take our word for it; check out her TikTok video from March 2025, displaying her impressive swing. Oh, and there's the fact that Dion and Woods go way back.