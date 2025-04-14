Celine Dion & Tiger Woods Go Way Back (& We Bet Her Sons Are Loving It)
Celine Dion and Tiger Woods may be an uncommon pairing, but the two have more in common than you might think. For starters, both have reached the peak in their respective careers. She is one of the best-selling and most-awarded recording artists of all time, and he is one of the greatest players and highest earners in golf history. They are both parents — Woods has two kids, and Dion has three sons with her husband, René Angélil, who passed away in 2016. And both Dion and Woods have dealt with health ordeals that hindered their careers. She suffers from stiff person syndrome, and he had a near-fatal car accident in 2021.
And then there's golf. Sure, we all know Woods' association with the game. But did you know that Dion also plays, as do her three sons? Or that she even owns La Mirage golf club in Quebec? Don't take our word for it; check out her TikTok video from March 2025, displaying her impressive swing. Oh, and there's the fact that Dion and Woods go way back.
Tiger Woods and Celine Dion met decades ago
In March 2025, Celine Dion and 14-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy attended a TGL golf match in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, where Tiger Woods' team was competing. TGL is a new golf league, with Woods as one of its founders, that combines real greens with virtual ones in a team competition that has PGA greats facing off against each other. Also taking in the match were Woods' son Charlie, girlfriend Vanessa Trump, and her daughter and golfer Kai Trump.
But it was Dion's appearance and subsequent social media post from the event that made the biggest headlines. Why? Because Dion posted pics from the TGL event as well as a photo of her and Woods from more than 20 years ago (above). Though Dion didn't offer any details about when the photo was taken or under what circumstances, it shows both of them noticeably younger, looking happy and comfortable with each other, proving they've been in each other's lives much longer than we realized. Two stars colliding.