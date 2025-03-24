Tiger Woods Confirms Vanessa Trump Relationship In Big Way And It's As Strange As We Expected

Rumors have been swirling for weeks that pro golfer Tiger Woods had a surprising new lady love in the form of Vanessa Trump. Woods was previously married to Elin Nordegren, while Vanessa is divorced from Donald Trump Jr. Notably, they both live in Palm Beach, Florida, and Woods' two kids attend the same school as Vanessa's daughter. The rumored celebrity couple has been spotted in the same place more than once, including supporting each other's offspring at various events.

And thanks to social media, the rumors have finally been verified. In an Instagram post published the evening of March 23, Woods shared two photos of the couple — one with their arms wrapped around each other, and another of the two cuddling in a hammock. In the caption, he wrote, "Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together."

The sweet sentiment was endearing, and the newly minted sweethearts would have received more than their share of "Awwwwww" reactions if it wasn't for a few odd factors. Woods didn't stop his caption with those sentimental words; he also added: "At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts." As one follower admitted, "I love Tiger but this post confuses me deeply."

