Tiger Woods Confirms Vanessa Trump Relationship In Big Way And It's As Strange As We Expected
Rumors have been swirling for weeks that pro golfer Tiger Woods had a surprising new lady love in the form of Vanessa Trump. Woods was previously married to Elin Nordegren, while Vanessa is divorced from Donald Trump Jr. Notably, they both live in Palm Beach, Florida, and Woods' two kids attend the same school as Vanessa's daughter. The rumored celebrity couple has been spotted in the same place more than once, including supporting each other's offspring at various events.
And thanks to social media, the rumors have finally been verified. In an Instagram post published the evening of March 23, Woods shared two photos of the couple — one with their arms wrapped around each other, and another of the two cuddling in a hammock. In the caption, he wrote, "Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together."
The sweet sentiment was endearing, and the newly minted sweethearts would have received more than their share of "Awwwwww" reactions if it wasn't for a few odd factors. Woods didn't stop his caption with those sentimental words; he also added: "At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts." As one follower admitted, "I love Tiger but this post confuses me deeply."
Truly cuddly or premeditated down to the followers?
Tiger Woods' announcement that he and Vanessa Trump are officially an item left the public with more questions than answers. The legendary golfer asked for privacy, but he did it with a splashy post that was shared with 3.5 million followers. As one fan commented on the declaration, "Confused on how one requests privacy when making public announcements."
The heavily edited pics themselves were also a little bit off. Vanessa appears to be wearing the same white tank top in both images, but Woods has apparently changed his shirt. Were they trying to make a one-time mini photoshoot seem like the couple has been regularly taking snuggly shots all along? Or has Vanessa's closet been so decimated after her divorce that she can only afford to wear one shirt over and over on her dates with the pro athlete?
There was one comment from a curious source too: Ivanka Trump. "So happy for you both," wrote Vanessa's former sister-in-law, within an hour of the post going live. To make things more awkward, Bettina Anderson — the current girlfriend of Vanessa's ex, Donald Trump Jr. — also offered up her congratulations. Just how pre-planned was their public declaration of love? Because we find it a little hard to believe that both Ivanka and Anderson follow the pro golfer's Instagram feed that closely, and that they didn't have some advance warning.