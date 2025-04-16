Trump's Comments About Pam Bondi's Partner Accidentally Exposed A Major Insecurity

President Donald Trump's cabinet for his second administration includes U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, who has completely transformed over the course of her career in law. Bondi's love life has also seen lots of changes over time. She's currently in a serious relationship with John Wakefield, and some even believe they've tied the knot (which would make Wakefield Bondi's third husband). Although the couple hasn't confirmed a walk down the aisle themselves, Trump made a comment that implied they did so — and also seemingly exposed his very own insecurities in the process.

"I just want to introduce her very, very handsome husband," the president gushed during Bondi's swearing-in ceremony for the attorney general position (via the Daily Mail). He continued, "I hate being around him. He looks too good." The quip could have been in jest, but it's also possible there's more meaning behind it. Perhaps the divisive politician was waiting for someone to swoop in and reassure him: "But you look better than him, Mr. President!" Either way, it's not the first time Trump has made a somewhat out-of-place comment about someone's physical looks or attractiveness.

Speaking about William, Prince of Wales in December 2024, after crossing paths at the Notre-Dame reopening, Trump proudly informed the New York Post, "He's a good looking guy. He looked really, very handsome last night. [...] He looked really nice, and I told him that." Notably, during a Howard Stern interview a few years prior, the former "Apprentice" host boasted that he could've wooed William's recently deceased mother, Princess Diana, if given the opportunity. In another chat with Stern, referring to the beloved royal once more, Trump opined, "She was super-model beautiful, she had the height, she had the beauty, she had the skin, she had the whole thing," (via NBC News).