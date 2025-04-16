Trump's Comments About Pam Bondi's Partner Accidentally Exposed A Major Insecurity
President Donald Trump's cabinet for his second administration includes U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, who has completely transformed over the course of her career in law. Bondi's love life has also seen lots of changes over time. She's currently in a serious relationship with John Wakefield, and some even believe they've tied the knot (which would make Wakefield Bondi's third husband). Although the couple hasn't confirmed a walk down the aisle themselves, Trump made a comment that implied they did so — and also seemingly exposed his very own insecurities in the process.
"I just want to introduce her very, very handsome husband," the president gushed during Bondi's swearing-in ceremony for the attorney general position (via the Daily Mail). He continued, "I hate being around him. He looks too good." The quip could have been in jest, but it's also possible there's more meaning behind it. Perhaps the divisive politician was waiting for someone to swoop in and reassure him: "But you look better than him, Mr. President!" Either way, it's not the first time Trump has made a somewhat out-of-place comment about someone's physical looks or attractiveness.
Speaking about William, Prince of Wales in December 2024, after crossing paths at the Notre-Dame reopening, Trump proudly informed the New York Post, "He's a good looking guy. He looked really, very handsome last night. [...] He looked really nice, and I told him that." Notably, during a Howard Stern interview a few years prior, the former "Apprentice" host boasted that he could've wooed William's recently deceased mother, Princess Diana, if given the opportunity. In another chat with Stern, referring to the beloved royal once more, Trump opined, "She was super-model beautiful, she had the height, she had the beauty, she had the skin, she had the whole thing," (via NBC News).
Clinical psychologists weighed in with their takes on Trump's compliments
During an October 2024 rally in Pennsylvania, Donald Trump's weirdest campaign moment involved yet another odd comment about someone's appearance when he engaged in a crass discussion of late golfer Arnold Palmer's genitals. As the New York Times reported at the time, the divisive politician enthused, "This man was strong and tough. And I refuse to say it, but when he took showers with the other pros, they came out of there, they said, 'Oh, my god, that's unbelievable.'"
Why exactly does Trump say such things? In an interview with the New York Times, clinical psychologist Dr. Jett Stone reasoned that it's a toss-up. These sorts of statements could indicate a man's confidence in himself, or it may suggest that he's trying to place himself equal to the men he's raving about, a telltale sign of "some inadequacy or some fragility or insecurity that you're compensating for." Fellow clinical psychologist Dr. Alon Gratch asserted that the president's habit of hyping up other men based on looks also hinted at narcissistic tendencies.
"It's always about seducing people," he explained. "He wants to charm you, he wants to please you. And a compliment, I think, serves that purpose." Still, Trump is no stranger to patting himself on the back either. In a clip of an April 2025 speech about his tariffs shared by the Independent, the two-time commander-in-chief reflected on his past self, bragging, "If you look at my old speeches when I was young, very handsome," (via YouTube).