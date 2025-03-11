Is Pam Bondi On Her Third Marriage? Signs She Tied The Knot With John Wakefield

Unlike Kimberly Guilfoyle, Pam Bondi prefers to keep her personal life personal and off the grid — after all, Bondi already has two ex-husbands. However, people are wondering if the United States Attorney General has locked down husband No. 3., a man named John Wakefield. According to the Bank of Central Florida's website, Wakefield works with investment opportunities for a real estate private equity company he's a Founding Principal for called VW Multifamily.

Wakefield debuted on Bondi's Instagram back in 2017. Since then, he's sporadically appeared on her page, from hanging out at the White House with President Donald Trump — where Bondi wore one of her most inappropriate outfits — to cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There's even a snapshot of him and Bondi with Donald Trump Jr., and Kimberly Guilfoyle when the latter two were still together. Is Bondi actually married to Wakefield, or are they just dating?

According to Trump, Wakefield is her husband. The president said at Bondi's swearing-in event in February that the two were married. "I just want to introduce her handsome husband. I hate being around him; he looks too good," Trump joked. POTUS also said how he admired their relationship. Wakefield actually held the Bible that Bondi swore in on during the ceremony. Since Trump has presumably been around both of them a lot, it makes sense he'd know they're relationship status.

