Is Pam Bondi On Her Third Marriage? Signs She Tied The Knot With John Wakefield
Unlike Kimberly Guilfoyle, Pam Bondi prefers to keep her personal life personal and off the grid — after all, Bondi already has two ex-husbands. However, people are wondering if the United States Attorney General has locked down husband No. 3., a man named John Wakefield. According to the Bank of Central Florida's website, Wakefield works with investment opportunities for a real estate private equity company he's a Founding Principal for called VW Multifamily.
Wakefield debuted on Bondi's Instagram back in 2017. Since then, he's sporadically appeared on her page, from hanging out at the White House with President Donald Trump — where Bondi wore one of her most inappropriate outfits — to cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There's even a snapshot of him and Bondi with Donald Trump Jr., and Kimberly Guilfoyle when the latter two were still together. Is Bondi actually married to Wakefield, or are they just dating?
According to Trump, Wakefield is her husband. The president said at Bondi's swearing-in event in February that the two were married. "I just want to introduce her handsome husband. I hate being around him; he looks too good," Trump joked. POTUS also said how he admired their relationship. Wakefield actually held the Bible that Bondi swore in on during the ceremony. Since Trump has presumably been around both of them a lot, it makes sense he'd know they're relationship status.
They appear to wear wedding rings
In March, Pam Bondi and John Wakefield were spotted at a basketball game between the Charleston Cougars and the North Carolina-Wilmington Seahawks. They both looked to be wearing what appear to be wedding rings, which is a tell-tale sign that they are actually married.
However, neither of them have publicly confirmed if they are, in fact, hitched. Some outlets, such as Newsweek and USA Today, refer to Wakefield as Bondi's "partner," while the Daily Mail called him her "husband." Both Bondi and Wakefield also have their Instagram profile pictures set as a photo of them cozying up to each other. Bondi has had quite a transformation over the years, culminating in becoming U.S. Attorney General, and it looks like, whether he's legally her husband or not, Wakefield is happily along for the ride as Bondi navigates her new role.