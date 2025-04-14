Tragic Details About Former Grey's Anatomy Star Eric Dane

Bravery was a lesson that Eric Dane was forced to learn at a young age. When he was just seven years old, long before all the "Grey's Anatomy fame," Dane's father passed away. "He was a Navy man and ended up becoming an architect and interior designer, Dane told Gulf Times. "He was a troubled soul." On an episode of "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard," Dane, told the host that his father died by suicide, but he shared with Gulf Times that not everyone agreed with that assessment. "He died of a gunshot wound. My grandmother thinks it was an accident. Everybody's got a different opinion on it," he said. Dane, whose parents were separated at the time of his father's death, said he and his father were close, and often enjoyed fishing together. "I remember my father very well, " he said. "I loved my father."

Not only was he grieving the death of his father, but young Dane was also trying to keep a promise to his mother to be brave, and to step into his new role as "the man of the house." As he was learning to adjust, life dealt Dane another devastating blow. His grandmother, with whom he and his mother lived, died from a sudden aneurysm just four months after Dane had buried his father. Those two back-to-back losses set the tone for much of Dane's life. "It teaches you, Oh, don't really trust anything," he said. "Everything can go away in a second."

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org