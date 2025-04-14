Team Trump's Talks With Warner Bros Seek To Do The Impossible: Get Don Jr. A Job

Donald Trump Jr. has plenty of exciting things in the works; a possible proposal to Bettina Anderson could be well on its way, and he could be heading to a TV screen near you. In an article posted by New York Magazine on the morning of April 14, author Michael Wolff shared the intimate details of the Warner Bros. Discovery CEO, David Zaslav, possibly joining forces with the Trump family. As news outlets continue to push their stances on the president, Zaslav reportedly sees it as an opportunity to make a deal.

It's no secret that the media has been firing shots at the Trumps left and right — look at the "White Lotus" parody "Saturday Night Live" did of them the weekend before Wolff's article went live. Zaslav is also the owner of CNN, a major news network that is one of the most vocal in its anti-Trump sentiment. More so than that, Donald Trump can't stand them. If Trump finally takes down CNN during his presidency, there's a good chance that Warner Bros. Discovery would also tank in the process.

In attempts to keep this from happening, a Warner Bros. Discovery representative contacted Team Trump for some pointers (if you can believe it). "The reported message was to look at the example of Amazon and Jeff Bezos paying Melania Trump $40 million to participate in a documentary about herself," Wolff wrote. Upon the reference, a light bulb seemingly went off. Wolff continued, "Don Jr. might like a hunting and fishing show on the Discovery Channel, they were told." On top of the show pitch, it was also suggested that CNN implement more advocates of Trump to round out the biases.