Don Jr.'s Girlfriend Reportedly Ready For Proposal (& The 'I Do' Kimberly Guilfoyle Never Got)
Ferris Bueller phrased it best when he said, "Life moves pretty fast." That's exactly how Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson's relationship has felt from the moment it started. Since they went official with that leaked pic from Mar-A-Lago, Don Jr. and Anderson have been showing flirty PDA constantly (sorry, Kimberly Guilfoyle).
Now, after only a few months of dating, Anderson is apparently wanting her man to pop the question. An insider told the Daily Mail, "Bettina is ready for Don to lock things down and make it official with a ring." Oh boy. Good luck, Bettina. Poor Guilfoyle got the ring when she and Don Jr. became engaged in 2020, but their happy news didn't go public until two years later when an insider told People about the rock.
While Don Jr. didn't leave the appointed U.S. Ambassador to Greece standing at the altar, he did ditch her for a younger model. The first son and Anderson have quite an age gap, with Don Jr. being nearly a decade Anderson's senior.
Don Jr. still doesn't have his father's approval of his partner
Bettina Anderson has to know Donald Trump Jr.'s relationship history — he shares five kids with ex-wife Vanessa Trump and had an alleged affair with Aubrey O'Day during his marriage — and basically ditched his then-fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, for her. So, why would she think he'd treat her any differently than the past women in his life?
"Bettina is a very confident woman, but she wants that commitment from Don Jr. She is 38 and she believes now is her time and Don is her man — the man she was meant to be with," the insider told the Daily Mail. "Clearly Don has put his claim on her, but ultimately Don does what he wants to do." Surely Anderson realizes that, right? While she's obviously "in" with Don Jr.'s kids, even going fishing with four of them, that doesn't mean she's a shoo-in to be the next Mrs. Donald Trump Jr.
In fact, President Donald Trump hasn't exactly given his whole-hearted approval of his oldest son's relationship. Meanwhile, he gave the A-okay to his former daughter-in-law's relationship with Tiger Woods, a couple who haven't even been dating as long. That has to sting for Don Jr. and Anderson.