Meghan's Potential Easter Ensemble For Princess Lilibet Takes Page Out Of Kate's Fashion Playbook

As one might expect, Trotters itself is more than happy to know that its clothing is both enjoyed and endorsed by members of the royal family — estranged as some of them may be. Speaking to People, the company's founder, Sophie Mirman, noted that the Easter dress Meghan Markle has apparently been eyeing for Princess Lilibet is incredibly popular among the Trotters faithful. Mirman also made it clear that all the attention she gets from Kate Middleton's patronage doesn't exactly hurt her bottom line, either.

"It's very exciting, but that's how I feel when I see our outfits on any child. Of course, when it's a high-profile child, we are obviously thrilled to bits!" Mirman said. "As soon as one of the young royals is photographed wearing one of our pieces, it just sells out," she continued, adding, "In the U.S. especially, the Americans seem to love our royal family!" We should also mention that dressing the royals actually kind of runs in the family for Mirman. Her late mother, Simone Mirman, rose to prominence by designing hats for not only Meghan and Kate's late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, but also Queen Elizabeth II herself.