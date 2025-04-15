Meghan's Potential Easter Ensemble For Princess Lilibet Takes Page Out Of Kate's Fashion Playbook
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, haven't always seen eye to eye — but they definitely seem to have similar fashion tastes. There was at least one instance where Kate appeared to take fashion inspiration from Meghan for a public appearance. Now, Meghan seems to be taking a page out of her sister-in-law's playbook ... albeit not for herself.
Meghan recently added a new Easter collection to her MyShop profile, offering a glimpse at what is almost certainly a potential holiday ensemble for her and Prince Harry's daughter, Princess Lilibet. The Duchess' selections included the Baby Bella Bunny Petal Dress by Trotters. Notably, while Kate's style has certainly changed through the years, Trotters seems to be a go-to brand for the Princess of Wales when it comes to dressing her and Prince William's own children. The future Queen has often been spotted patronizing the British children's store's physical location near Kensington Palace. Apparently, her affinity for the brand rubbed off on Harry and Meghan. It just goes to show that while the Sussexes may have left jolly old England for the Golden State amid their estrangement from the other royals, they are still willing to inject some styles from across the pond into their kids' wardrobes.
Trotters' founder absolutely loves all the royal attention
As one might expect, Trotters itself is more than happy to know that its clothing is both enjoyed and endorsed by members of the royal family — estranged as some of them may be. Speaking to People, the company's founder, Sophie Mirman, noted that the Easter dress Meghan Markle has apparently been eyeing for Princess Lilibet is incredibly popular among the Trotters faithful. Mirman also made it clear that all the attention she gets from Kate Middleton's patronage doesn't exactly hurt her bottom line, either.
"It's very exciting, but that's how I feel when I see our outfits on any child. Of course, when it's a high-profile child, we are obviously thrilled to bits!" Mirman said. "As soon as one of the young royals is photographed wearing one of our pieces, it just sells out," she continued, adding, "In the U.S. especially, the Americans seem to love our royal family!" We should also mention that dressing the royals actually kind of runs in the family for Mirman. Her late mother, Simone Mirman, rose to prominence by designing hats for not only Meghan and Kate's late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, but also Queen Elizabeth II herself.