Michelle Trachtenberg's Cause Of Death Is Truly Tragic
Fans of Michelle Trachtenberg were shocked when the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" alum passed away on February 26, 2025 at the age of just 39. Trachtenberg's sudden death resulted in an outpouring of condolences, but also a fair amount of speculation. Though investigators determined that the actor's death was not suspicious, her family initially opposed a potential autopsy on religious grounds, meaning certain questions were likely to remain unanswered. Despite this, however, the New York City Medical Examiner's Office has now disclosed Trachtenberg's official cause of death.
As reported by People, the NYC Medical Examiner has indeed ruled that Trachtenberg's death was "natural, attributing it to complications stemming from diabetes mellitus." What makes this so tragic is that, depending on Trachtenberg's specific circumstances, it could have been avoided. According to the CDC, "Between 50% and 85% of the acute and chronic complications that are associated with diabetes and contribute to mortality are preventable or treatable." Furthermore, the agency states that a "significant" portion of premature deaths attributed to diabetes are a result of largely preventable factors.
Per NBC New York, Trachtenberg was pronounced dead on the scene after her mother found her unconscious in her NYC apartment and called 911. Though the actor herself had not publicly disclosed any health issues she was dealing with, she had reportedly received a liver transplant a number of months before her death (via People). Additionally, multiple sources have come forward claiming that Trachtenberg was visibly struggling with her health in private.
Michelle Trachtenberg had reportedly been struggling physically and emotionally
In light of the new revelations regarding Michelle Trachtenberg's death, an anonymous insider told People what the former Nickelodeon star's friend and family saw and heard during the last year of her life. "She was really, really sick and open with those in her circle about how much she was struggling. She was pale, gaunt, very thin, and dealing with health issues," they explained. The source also noted that, in addition to the obvious physical concerns, Trachtenberg had also been "really, really down emotionally."
Onlookers did take notice of Trachtenberg's appearance amid her health struggles. However, clearly wishing to keep the matter private, Trachtenberg was quick to push back on those outside her circle who felt the need to openly speculate about her body and personal life. "Fun fact. This is my face. Not malnutrition no problems. Why do you have you hate? Get a calendar," the actor wrote in a January 2024 Instagram post alongside a selfie. Recent comments on that post also stress the importance of people keeping more hurtful comments to themselves, since they never truly know what someone else is going through if that information isn't public.