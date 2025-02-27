Inside The Last Year Of Michelle Trachtenberg's Life

If you grew up in the early 2000s, you're probably familiar with the late actor Michelle Trachtenberg. The Brooklyn native, best known for her roles in TV shows like "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Gossip Girl," was found dead at age 39 in her Manhattan apartment on February 26, 2025. Her sudden passing prompted an outpouring of condolence on X, formerly Twitter. "Rest in peace, Michelle Trachtenberg. Thank you for the childhood memories," wrote one user. Another penned: "Wow, this one really really hurts. Michelle Trachtenberg love you forever."

While Trachtenberg never officially retired from acting, her TV and movie appearances dwindled in the final few years of her life. Her last credits were in 2022 and 2023 for two episodes of Max's "Gossip Girl" revival, where she reprised her infamous role as Georgina Sparks. When her death was announced, very few details were provided other than it was not being investigated as suspicious, per The New York Post. This left many fans, who may have lost touch with her career in recent years, with unanswered questions about her health. Sources further told the outlet that Trachtenberg had gotten a liver transplant sometime in the year before her death, but it's unclear exactly when. What we do know, based on her social media presence, is that Trachtenberg lived a fairly quiet life in her final year.

