Goldie Hawn's Most Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunctions Of All Time
No one shines brighter than Hollywood's ray of sunshine, Goldie Hawn. The "Private Benjamin" actor's stunning transformation has included some of the most eye-catching red carpet looks and everyday fashion flourishes. Before proving her style icon status, Hawn had a different medium on her mind. The Hollywood star was a dancer before gracing the big screen. But after being cast in Disney's "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band," with her beau, Kurt Russell, in 1966, Hawn climbed the ranks to movie star status.
Considering all the decades this A-lister has been in the industry, one can only imagine how many candids that have been captured of Hawn over the years. With all of the glamorous shots of the star comes a balance of failures. Some of those photo flops are due to terrible timing when Hawn was indecent due to a classic wardrobe malfunction, and there are more than a few instances of Hawn revealing a little too much to the camera.
An ironically flashy Oscars night
Nothing says glitz and glamour more than the flash of a camera at an Oscars after-party. For Goldie Hawn, it was once her flashing that made the evening. In a 2022 interview with E! News, Hawn revealed her biggest wardrobe mishap that left her chest embarrassingly exposed. "My biggest fashion fail was when I arrived at the Vanity Fair party, got out of the car, waved to the fans, and the top of my dress fell down," said Hawn.
It was likely the 1995 Vanity Fair event, as her daughter Kate Hudson admitted that it was her black halter BCBG gown that her mom was wearing that night. "I remember her calling me later on my flip phone, and she was like, 'Oh my God, the dress did this," Hudson told Flaunt Magazine through laughter.
Goldie Hawn goes lacy at LAX
Unfortunately for Goldie Hawn, and the rest of Hollywood, paparazzi can always find you. The "Overboard" actor's September 2015 trip to the LAX airport was certainly one to remember for the photogs, who caught a glimpse of a lacy pair of underwear peeping out of Hawn's jeans (via Closer). The white lace thong was an dainty contrast, sandwiched between her denim bottoms and simple black tank top. Whether the wail tail was an accident or she was trying to bring back a tragic Y2K style that we've all left behind, Hawn was on display that afternoon.
Spaghetti straps were a risky choice for Goldie Hawn
While Goldie Hawn isn't afraid to show off a little skin, the actor almost gave away the goods when stepping out of a vehicle in downtown Los Angeles in 2016. Being photographed by paparazzi, Hawn nearly had another Vanity Fair party mishap when the spaghetti straps of her black slip dress slid off her shoulders. Luckily, she caught them before flashing flesh at yet another camera, but the cut of the dress was dangerously low to the point where one wrong move would've had Hawn as the next day's biggest headline.
Goldie Hawn shows skin in a chiffon shirt
In other proof that Goldie Hawn is stuck in another decade other than the present, the actor showed up to an award ceremony with no bra. While a braless red carpet moment can be flattering (bra straps can occasionally ruin an outfit), Hawn sported a thin, chiffon blouse that left nothing to the imagination. As she posed next to her partner, Kurt Russell, at the 2008 Q Prize awards, camera flashes revealed more of the "Death Becomes Her" star than what the eye can normally see.