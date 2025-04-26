Goldie Hawn's Most Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunctions Of All Time

No one shines brighter than Hollywood's ray of sunshine, Goldie Hawn. The "Private Benjamin" actor's stunning transformation has included some of the most eye-catching red carpet looks and everyday fashion flourishes. Before proving her style icon status, Hawn had a different medium on her mind. The Hollywood star was a dancer before gracing the big screen. But after being cast in Disney's "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band," with her beau, Kurt Russell, in 1966, Hawn climbed the ranks to movie star status.

Considering all the decades this A-lister has been in the industry, one can only imagine how many candids that have been captured of Hawn over the years. With all of the glamorous shots of the star comes a balance of failures. Some of those photo flops are due to terrible timing when Hawn was indecent due to a classic wardrobe malfunction, and there are more than a few instances of Hawn revealing a little too much to the camera.