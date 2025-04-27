Rumors Pam Bondi Will Never Be Able To Escape

Aside from being unable to escape whispers about her love life, Pam Bondi has also been the subject of various plastic surgery rumors. At 59 years old, Bondi has managed to maintain a youthful appearance that some plastic surgeons say isn't all down to good genes and a religious skincare routine. Bondi is unrecognizable in pictures before her rumored plastic surgery, and social media was abuzz with speculation about how the attorney general has managed to age so gracefully.

Bondi had undergone a stunning weight loss transformation, which doctors say could have contributed to her more youthful appearance. According to plastic surgeon Dr. Paul Rosenberg, Bondi lacks the sagging skin that comes with losing a lot of weight at her age. He told the Daily Mail that she likely opted for some cosmetic work to achieve her current good looks. "Her nasolabial folds [creases that run from the sides of the nose to the corners of the mouth] are better in more recent photos and there is less sagging compared to before," he pointed out. "I don't think that is diet — that is surgery. So, she may have had a neck lift and she may have had a facelift."

More plastic surgeons weighed in, with Dr. Sean McNally telling the Irish Star that, while Bondi's weight loss certainly had something to do with the changes in her appearance, he suspected she likely opted for some fillers to keep sagging skin at bay. "Her cheeks appear more youthfully full which isn't what happens with weight loss. I suspect she's had filler or fat grafting to this area to help restore some of the volume lost with the weight loss," McNally said. Bondi hasn't commented on the rumors, so the secret to her youthful appearance largely remains a mystery.