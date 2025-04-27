Rumors Pam Bondi Will Never Be Able To Escape
Donald Trump's Attorney General, Pam Bondi, has weathered several tragedies, both personal and professional. Bondi had a tumultuous love life and got married and divorced twice. As she stepped into the limelight during Trump's second term, rumors were rife that she was dating John Wakefield, who runs the real estate investment private equity firm Varner Wakefield Equity Partners. Bondi and Wakefield first sparked romance gossip when she posted a snap of the two of them to her Instagram account in 2017. Wakefield made another appearance on Bondi's Instagram feed in 2022 while the two were on a trip to Ireland.
Word on the street was that the two had gotten engaged since, but neither have confirmed this. Trump, however, might have let the cat out of the bag when he referred to Wakefield as Bondi's husband during her swearing-in ceremony. Somewhere between Bondi dating and potentially secretly becoming engaged to Wakefield, it appears the two have managed to get married without the public getting wind of it. "I just want to introduce her very, very handsome husband," Trump said during the swearing-in ceremony (via the Daily Mail) "I hate being around him. He looks too good." Either Trump made assumptions about Bondi and Wakefield's relationship or the two are actually married. The truth remains a mystery.
Bondi's been the subject of plastic surgery rumors
Aside from being unable to escape whispers about her love life, Pam Bondi has also been the subject of various plastic surgery rumors. At 59 years old, Bondi has managed to maintain a youthful appearance that some plastic surgeons say isn't all down to good genes and a religious skincare routine. Bondi is unrecognizable in pictures before her rumored plastic surgery, and social media was abuzz with speculation about how the attorney general has managed to age so gracefully.
Bondi had undergone a stunning weight loss transformation, which doctors say could have contributed to her more youthful appearance. According to plastic surgeon Dr. Paul Rosenberg, Bondi lacks the sagging skin that comes with losing a lot of weight at her age. He told the Daily Mail that she likely opted for some cosmetic work to achieve her current good looks. "Her nasolabial folds [creases that run from the sides of the nose to the corners of the mouth] are better in more recent photos and there is less sagging compared to before," he pointed out. "I don't think that is diet — that is surgery. So, she may have had a neck lift and she may have had a facelift."
More plastic surgeons weighed in, with Dr. Sean McNally telling the Irish Star that, while Bondi's weight loss certainly had something to do with the changes in her appearance, he suspected she likely opted for some fillers to keep sagging skin at bay. "Her cheeks appear more youthfully full which isn't what happens with weight loss. I suspect she's had filler or fat grafting to this area to help restore some of the volume lost with the weight loss," McNally said. Bondi hasn't commented on the rumors, so the secret to her youthful appearance largely remains a mystery.
Bondi has failed to refute rumors that she supports Trump's narrative that the 2020 election was rigged
If there's one rumor that will forever haunt Pam Bondi, it's that she allegedly supported Donald Trump's narrative that the 2020 election was rigged in the Democrats' favor. She didn't do herself any favors when she refused to give a yes or no answer when questioned about the authenticity of the 2020 election during her confirmation hearing for attorney general in 2025,
Democratic ranking member Dick Durbin relentlessly questioned Bondi on her stance regarding the 2020 election results, and she repeatedly evaded his question. "Are you prepared to say today, under oath, without reservation, that Donald Trump lost the presidential contest to Joe Biden in 2020?" Durbin asked Bondi (via The Guardian). She responded, "President Biden is the president of the United States... There was a peaceful transition of power." Bondi conveniently left out the January 6 insurrection, and when Durbin prodded some more, Bondi insinuated that she saw proof of election fraud in Pennsylvania but said she accepted the election results. "We should all want our elections to be free and fair and the rules and the laws to be followed," Bondi continued, seemingly insinuating that this had not been the case with the 2020 election. "I think that question deserved a yes or no. And I think the length of your answer is an indication that you weren't prepared to answer yes," Durbin said.
Bondi also denied that Trump called Georgia officials and ordered them to find him the votes to turn the state red, saying she hadn't heard the conversation, but from her understanding, the president never said such a thing. The recording of the call contradicts Bondi's statement.
Rumors are rife that Bondi will use her position as attorney general to prosecute Trump's political adversaries
Whatever Pam Bondi decides to do during her tenure as attorney general will be placed under a microscope by skeptical members of the public, and, of course, the Democrats. The latter have voiced concerns that Bondi will abuse her position to prosecute President Donald Trump's political adversaries. Democratic ranking member Dick Durbin told Bondi during her confirmation hearing, "I need to know that you will tell the president no if you're asked to do something that is wrong, illegal, or unconstitutional" (via AP News). Bondi said she would not "politicize [the Department of Justice]" but did take a moment to accuse the Democrats of doing so.
When asked if she would prosecute certain individuals who had led investigations against Trump, like special counsel Jack Smith, Bondi's answer was once again evasive. She simply stated that she would follow due process and asserted that she would not answer hypothetical questions. Fast forward to February 2025, and Bondi announced the "Weaponization Working Group" which is set to conduct an inquiry into those who were part of the investigations against Trump after he left office in 2021. This list of individuals includes special counsel Jack Smith, as well as New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
While whispers about Bondi potentially using her new role to prosecute her boss' adversaries had been just that before she was sworn in, she gave the rumors new life with this directive, and what happens next remains to be seen.