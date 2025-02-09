Trump's AG Pam Bondi Is Unrecognizable In Pics Before Rumored Plastic Surgery
Whether it's because of her politics or her bizarre dog controversy, Donald Trump's pick for attorney general, Pam Bondi, knows how to get people talking. But she's also generated headlines for more flattering reasons, like Bondi's stunning physical transformation. Some plastic surgeons even reckon that Trump's AG has had her face touched up over the years. Over on X, formerly known as Twitter, Dr. Sheila Nazarian congratulated both the politician and her supposed doctor for the great work. "As a plastic surgeon, I would like to shake the hand of whichever colleague of mine did that. Bravo. A medal. Wow," Nazarian posted. Other doctors gave similar credit to their colleagues for Bondi's age-defying appearance.
Dr. Bruce Hermann of the "Nip Talk Show" pointed out that Trump's AG, who turns 60 in 2025, hasn't shown the normal facial wear and tear that he'd typically expect to see. "I think, for sure, she's had Botox pretty religiously," Hermann theorized. "Because she has no wrinkles that people at her age should have." He continued, "The other thing is I think she's had some really good skin care regimens. Her skin does not look to be as old as she is, so I think she's been good about using cleansers, moisturizers, and sunblock." Further, Hermann didn't rule out Bondi getting fillers as well. But he doubts the veteran politician underwent more invasive procedures like a face or neck-lift to produce such results.
Not everyone agrees Pam Bondi's stunning looks are solely because of plastic surgery
Despite being a prominent politician for many years, Pam Bondi doesn't seem too eager to share her personal life with the world. For instance, you would have to do a bit of digging to learn anything regarding Bondi's relationship history, alongside any tragic details about Donald Trump's attorney general either. But what Bondi has been open about is her incredible weight loss journey. As of January 2025, the veteran politician is 50 pounds lighter than she used to be, which many experts believe is the true source of her youthful appearance. As Dr. Norman Rowe gushed in an interview with the Daily Mail, "She is a poster child of someone who has taken care of themselves. This clearly shows how an ounce of prevention is worth a ton of cure."
However, certain doctors find it even more suspicious that Trump's pick for AG doesn't show any real evidence of considerable weight loss. The lack of obviously sagging skin, for example, led certain experts to assert that some form of cosmetic surgery was utilized to maximize her results and create a more natural look overall. "'Her nasolabial folds [creases that run from the sides of the nose to the corners of the mouth] are better in more recent photos and there is less sagging compared to before," Dr. Paul Rosenberg explained. "I don't think that is diet — that is surgery." Unlike Dr. Bruce Hermann, however, Rosenberg did feel that Bondi had either a facelift or a neck lift to tighten her skin. Either way, the general consensus seems to be that whatever Bondi did for herself has clearly paid off.