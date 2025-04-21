Relationship Expert: Tiffany Trump's New Baby Will Come With Added Pressure Thanks To Donald

At a campaign event in Detroit in 2024, Donald Trump spilled the beans that Tiffany Trump was pregnant. It's the first baby for Tiffany and her husband Michael Boulos. Boulos and Tiffany were married at a Mar-a-Lago in 2022 in a lavish ceremony, and if Tiffany's Instagram posts are any indication, they're excited to welcome their baby boy to the world. But their new little bundle of joy will be in a unique situation as he will be one of Trump's grandchildren, and as such, a part of the first family.

Even though Tiffany hasn't gotten very involved in her father's politics, in contrast to some of her siblings, there's still plenty of attention on her and, by extension, her son. The List spoke with Nicole Moore, celebrity love coach, about the unique issues faced by new parents like Tiffany who are in the public eye. "Every new parent is going to make mistakes with a newborn," Moore told us, "but for couples in the public eye they may feel intense pressure to put up the appearance of being a perfect parent so the public doesn't criticize their parenting."

There's certainly going to be plenty of people watching, and that level of scrutiny isn't one that Tiffany and Boulos would get if it wasn't for her famous father. There's bound to be people trying to get photos of them with the baby as well as calls to see the family together in public, and that's going to come with challenges. "It's incredibly stressful for couples in the public eye to be photographed with their new baby," Moore said, "as the public may be waiting to critique everything from how the baby looks to whether they are holding the baby correctly."