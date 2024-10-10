Trump Spoils Tiffany's Pregnancy News & Accidentally Confirms She's An Afterthought

Former President Donald Trump has announced that his daughter Tiffany Trump is pregnant; he just didn't announce it in the way you might think. On October 10, Donald hit the stage at an event for the Detroit Economic Club and gave a special shoutout to his youngest daughter Tiffany's father-in-law. While talking about Tiffany, he mentioned that the 30-year-old is pregnant. He was so nonchalant about the news that he clearly either forgot that it was a secret or didn't know it was a secret. In any event, it doesn't help the rumors that she's his least favorite child.

While Donald made his speech, he mentioned that businessman Dr. Massad Boulos was in the audience, calling him "a very successful man," per the New York Post. Tiffany married Massad's son, Michael Boulos in 2022. Donald made note of this saying, "He happens to be the father of Tiffany's husband, Michael, who's a very exceptional young guy." He then added, "And she's an exceptional young woman. And she's going to have a baby. So, that's nice." The crowd erupted into a round of applause before Donald thanked Massad for being there.

However, there was never any indication based on Trump's expression or body language that he realized he spoiled Tiffany's news. Tiffany seems to be relatively private; she hasn't posted anything on her Instagram account in nearly a year. Still, as this will be Tiffany's first child, it's safe to assume she may have wanted to announce this news herself.

