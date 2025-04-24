Ivanka Trump's Out-Of-Touch Vacation Brag Has Us Begging Her To Read The Room

Another day, another celebrity posting on social media and proving just how out-of-touch they are. These days, it seems like no matter how clear it is that lots of folks in the U.S. are struggling just to get by, famous people don't get the message. This time, the celeb showing their true colors by bragging online just so happens to be a member of the Trump family. And people in the comment section are not hiding their true feelings.

Grateful doesn't begin to cover it. Spending Passover and Easter week surrounded by the raw beauty of Costa Rica was a gift beyond words. Time slowed. We surfed under golden skies, zipped through the jungle canopy, leapt into cool waterfalls, read until the sun dipped low, and... pic.twitter.com/nVzbINEd5J — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 23, 2025

Despite the fact that Ivanka Trump seems to be done with politics for good, she has been flashing her lavish lifestyle more than ever since Donald Trump was elected president for the second time. Most recently, she took to X, formerly Twitter, to show off what she did to celebrate Easter and Passover. Rather than having a simple, modest holiday celebration, though, she shared seemingly professional photographs of an elaborate vacation in Costa Rica. Ivanka seemed to try to balance the ostentatious photos with her caption, writing, "Grateful doesn't begin to cover it" and calling the trip "a gift beyond words." She added that "more than the adventure, this week was about reconnecting — with the Earth, with faith, and with one another. Logging off and tuning in," seemingly suggesting that her vacation was more than just an expensive trip. Considering the fact that many folks blame her dad's policies for their current struggles and fear, Ivanka's attempt to defend her showy trip didn't go over well.