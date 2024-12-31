Ivanka Trump Is Flashing Her Lavish Lifestyle More Than Ever Post-Election
Ivanka Trump has been distancing herself from Donald Trump since he left the White House in 2021. Now, Donald's second presidency is looming, and his oldest daughter is seemingly proud to be out and about. A recent photo of Ivanka with hubby Jared Kushner leads us to believe that while she isn't likely to be an advisor to the president this time around, that doesn't mean she won't be in the public eye.
In an exclusive interview with The List, political science professor at Occidental College Caroline Heldman explained that Ivanka has been "running her own campaign to re-enter high society." Since her political involvement with her dad's first presidency left her ostracized by many members of her inner circle from when she was primarily a socialite, Ivanka seemed to rely on social media to manipulate her image. Heldman noted, "Her social media frames her as a spirited family woman, curated to reach a wide audience across the political spectrum." As a member of the Trump family, we can only assume that Donald's 2024 election win hasn't stopped her from trying desperately to curate her public image. Is she still attempting to seem more down-to-earth and relatable, though? It certainly doesn't seem like it based on a recent of her toting an expensive handbag.
Ivanka may be getting more comfortable with showing off her status again
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were recently photographed leaving dinner at Matsuhisa restaurant in Aspen, Colorado. Aspen is, of course, known for being an upscale vacation destination, and the sushi restaurant where the couple dined was, unsurprisingly, expensive. She carried a Bottega Veneta handbag, would have cost thousands of dollars. Ivanka's style has transformed since she left politics behind. She has tended toward a more casual wardrobe and opted to make more fashion statements. Despite turning over a new leaf, though, her willingness to show off her wealth doesn't seem to be going anywhere. And, without the pressure she may have once felt to distance herself from the Trump family name, we may be seeing even more status symbols from Donald Trump's rumored favorite kid.
Regardless of whether or not her outlook is changing now that her dad is heading back to the White House, she has yet to post anything about Donald's election win on her carefully curated Instagram grid. In fact, she even seemed to throw shade at Donald with a cryptic birthday post before Election Day. Rather than acknowledging the elephant in the room that was her dad's third grab for the White House, she simply shared "some truths [she] learned along the way" as she turned 43, per Instagram. Time will tell how another Trump presidency will, once again, change Ivanka's public persona.