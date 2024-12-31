Ivanka Trump Is Flashing Her Lavish Lifestyle More Than Ever Post-Election

Ivanka Trump has been distancing herself from Donald Trump since he left the White House in 2021. Now, Donald's second presidency is looming, and his oldest daughter is seemingly proud to be out and about. A recent photo of Ivanka with hubby Jared Kushner leads us to believe that while she isn't likely to be an advisor to the president this time around, that doesn't mean she won't be in the public eye.

In an exclusive interview with The List, political science professor at Occidental College Caroline Heldman explained that Ivanka has been "running her own campaign to re-enter high society." Since her political involvement with her dad's first presidency left her ostracized by many members of her inner circle from when she was primarily a socialite, Ivanka seemed to rely on social media to manipulate her image. Heldman noted, "Her social media frames her as a spirited family woman, curated to reach a wide audience across the political spectrum." As a member of the Trump family, we can only assume that Donald's 2024 election win hasn't stopped her from trying desperately to curate her public image. Is she still attempting to seem more down-to-earth and relatable, though? It certainly doesn't seem like it based on a recent of her toting an expensive handbag.

