Meghan Markle's Ex-Staffers Were Reportedly Left Shaken From Her Alleged Bullying
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the epitome of royal drama. The couple makes headlines even when they do absolutely nothing, and in April 2025, some old drama bubbled up. Those who've been keeping up with the royal defectors will remember that Meghan was once accused of mistreating palace staff (the rumors seemed believable, thanks to high turnover), and in April 2025, bullying accusations against the Duchess of Sussex resurfaced. The Daily Mail's royal editor, Rebecca English, recounted how she'd "personally witnessed more than one member of staff driven to tears by the treatment they were subjected to by the duke and duchess." English added, "One person sobbed down the phone to me after a particularly harrowing day. They clearly felt emotionally broken and could no longer cope with the pressure."
Now, former members of Meghan's team who were reportedly left distressed by the harsh treatment have dubbed themselves the "Sussex Survivors Club." In fact, PR professional Jason Knauf even filed a complaint against the former "Suits" star back in 2018 after noticing how she was handling palace staff. "I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X was totally unacceptable," he reportedly wrote (via Page Six). The complaint was leaked in 2021.
While speaking to "60 Minutes Australia," in February 2025, Knauf confirmed that he didn't regret the subsequent media storm, asserting, "I think it's tough, but it's probably quite good." The Sussexes' representatives have decried the allegations as a "calculated smear campaign," per the Daily Mail. In another statement, Meghan's spokesperson shared that the duchess was "saddened by this latest attack on her character," clarifying that she would never bully anyone because she's been a victim of it herself.
Other staffers told an entirely different story about working for Meghan Markle
Although Jason Knauf filed a complaint against Meghan Markle in 2018, he acknowledged on "60 Minutes Australia" that he was never personally mistreated by either her or her husband, Prince Harry, himself. "I worked really closely with the two of them and we had lots of great times," Knauf recalled. Other staff members spoke up after a source told The Hollywood Reporter in September 2024, "Everyone's terrified of Meghan. She belittles people, she doesn't take advice." Another insider proclaimed, "She's absolutely relentless. She marches around like a dictator in high heels, fuming and barking orders. I've watched her reduce grown men to tears."
It's no secret that Meghan has been subject to some harsh nicknames, but a handful of former employees subsequently spoke out after the bullying allegations resurfaced, disclosing to Us Weekly that they'd never seen that side of the duchess. "[Harry and Meghan were] positive and supportive. We all continue to be friends. The narratives we've seen suggesting the contrary are untrue," their former head of content, Ben Browning, explained. Likewise, former chief of staff Catherine St-Laurent concurred, "The time I spent working with Prince Harry and Meghan was incredibly meaningful to me."
The couple's global press secretary, Ashley Hansen, also gushed that the Sussexes were among the most caring and loving people she knew, pointing out how they supported her when she underwent surgery. "When I told them, I was met with the kind of concern and care a parent would express if it were their own child," Hansen shared, adding that Meghan checked in with her every day. As far as Browning was concerned, the bullying allegations were "simply a predictable attempt at creating intrigue through sewing false conflict."