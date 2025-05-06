Meghan Markle's Ex-Staffers Were Reportedly Left Shaken From Her Alleged Bullying

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the epitome of royal drama. The couple makes headlines even when they do absolutely nothing, and in April 2025, some old drama bubbled up. Those who've been keeping up with the royal defectors will remember that Meghan was once accused of mistreating palace staff (the rumors seemed believable, thanks to high turnover), and in April 2025, bullying accusations against the Duchess of Sussex resurfaced. The Daily Mail's royal editor, Rebecca English, recounted how she'd "personally witnessed more than one member of staff driven to tears by the treatment they were subjected to by the duke and duchess." English added, "One person sobbed down the phone to me after a particularly harrowing day. They clearly felt emotionally broken and could no longer cope with the pressure."

Now, former members of Meghan's team who were reportedly left distressed by the harsh treatment have dubbed themselves the "Sussex Survivors Club." In fact, PR professional Jason Knauf even filed a complaint against the former "Suits" star back in 2018 after noticing how she was handling palace staff. "I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X was totally unacceptable," he reportedly wrote (via Page Six). The complaint was leaked in 2021.

While speaking to "60 Minutes Australia," in February 2025, Knauf confirmed that he didn't regret the subsequent media storm, asserting, "I think it's tough, but it's probably quite good." The Sussexes' representatives have decried the allegations as a "calculated smear campaign," per the Daily Mail. In another statement, Meghan's spokesperson shared that the duchess was "saddened by this latest attack on her character," clarifying that she would never bully anyone because she's been a victim of it herself.