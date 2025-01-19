Bullying Accusations Resurface Against Meghan Markle From Sources You'd Least Expect
Being a celebrity or a British royal means enduring constant scrutiny and gossip. Being both, Meghan Markle has been the subject of rumors she just can't escape. One of the most persistent bits of royal tea is the Duchess of Sussex's reputation as a mean girl who has alienated both Buckingham Palace aides and prominent members of her U.S. staff. A source who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter referred to her as "a dictator in high heels." Though an investigation into the bullying allegations against Meghan raised doubts about their veracity, a recently published cover story in Vanity Fair may reignite those rumors. The outlet spoke with neighbors, colleagues, and other insiders about Meghan and Prince Harry's reputation and their projects with Netflix and Spotify. Harry, they agreed, is a model of charm and politeness, though uncomfortable with Hollywood-style fame. Meghan, on the other hand, comes off much worse.
Some of the duchess's harshest critics are people who have worked with her on her various media ventures. One defender did describe her as "a lovely, genuine person," but others claimed that sweetness quickly goes sour when someone gets on her bad side or makes a workplace flub. One former colleague compared her to a calculating checkers player: "[S]he's just very aware of where everybody is on her board. And when you are not in, you are to be thrown to the wolves at any given moment." The former "Suits" actress was also described as a backbiter who could make her targets feel as if they'd been shouted at without her actually yelling. Some former coworkers of Meghan reportedly sought therapy or long breaks to recover from the experience of being with her. Another suggested the duchess is "staying trapped in a victim narrative" that prevents her from seeing her own flaws.
At least one person is on Meghan's side
Meghan Markle may not be their favorite person in the world, but the sources who spoke to Vanity Fair all agreed that she has one person in her corner. Her marriage to the famous ginger royal, they said, is the real deal. (So much for those divorce rumors, which Prince Harry has denied.) "They are so hot for each other," one mused. "Like, you know how you meet those couples where you're like, the way they're looking at each other, I should probably not be here right now?" Harry's protectiveness and Meghan's role as "caregiver and facilitator" are seen as some of their best qualities; together, they've created a safe haven from which to pursue their mutual goals.
Others see that haven as more of an ivory tower. The magazine paints the Sussexes as well-meaning but rather clueless about their brand and the message they want to send. Some of their ideas for projects, insiders said, were either poorly conceived or impractical. Meghan split from Spotify after one podcast season of "Archetypes," which never found its footing; one source says she "would agree to provocative ideas and then walk them back," effectively diluting the whole idea of the show.
Residents of Montecito griped to the outlet about Harry and Meghan's effect on their quiet community. They claim too many tourists are barging in, clogging traffic, and snagging restaurant reservations in hopes of catching a glimpse of the royal couple. Meghan's new lifestyle brand, which has faced numerous troubling issues, drew fire from a resident who was interviewed by the outlet. "It's such a kind of hucksterism," they said of American Riviera Orchard, whose name reportedly is a reference to Montecito. "It's just finding every way she can to monetize something." The VF interviews were of course conducted long before the devastating California wildfires. The Sussexes' own home was spared, but they have been financially and personally active in relief efforts. This likely won't change anyone's opinion of Meghan, however. As the magazine's reporter noted, she and Harry share a common problem: "No matter what they do, they just can't win."