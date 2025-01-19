Bullying Accusations Resurface Against Meghan Markle From Sources You'd Least Expect

Meghan Markle may not be their favorite person in the world, but the sources who spoke to Vanity Fair all agreed that she has one person in her corner. Her marriage to the famous ginger royal, they said, is the real deal. (So much for those divorce rumors, which Prince Harry has denied.) "They are so hot for each other," one mused. "Like, you know how you meet those couples where you're like, the way they're looking at each other, I should probably not be here right now?" Harry's protectiveness and Meghan's role as "caregiver and facilitator" are seen as some of their best qualities; together, they've created a safe haven from which to pursue their mutual goals.

Advertisement

Others see that haven as more of an ivory tower. The magazine paints the Sussexes as well-meaning but rather clueless about their brand and the message they want to send. Some of their ideas for projects, insiders said, were either poorly conceived or impractical. Meghan split from Spotify after one podcast season of "Archetypes," which never found its footing; one source says she "would agree to provocative ideas and then walk them back," effectively diluting the whole idea of the show.

Residents of Montecito griped to the outlet about Harry and Meghan's effect on their quiet community. They claim too many tourists are barging in, clogging traffic, and snagging restaurant reservations in hopes of catching a glimpse of the royal couple. Meghan's new lifestyle brand, which has faced numerous troubling issues, drew fire from a resident who was interviewed by the outlet. "It's such a kind of hucksterism," they said of American Riviera Orchard, whose name reportedly is a reference to Montecito. "It's just finding every way she can to monetize something." The VF interviews were of course conducted long before the devastating California wildfires. The Sussexes' own home was spared, but they have been financially and personally active in relief efforts. This likely won't change anyone's opinion of Meghan, however. As the magazine's reporter noted, she and Harry share a common problem: "No matter what they do, they just can't win."

Advertisement