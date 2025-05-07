JD & Usha Vance's Shady Thoughts On Tech Billionaire Says It All About Their Opinion Of Elon

JD Vance may or may not have admitted out loud that he loathes Elon Musk, while his longtime wife, Usha Vance, may or may not have called the controversial tech billionaire "f***ing crazy." It's not immediately clear whether the former Ohio senator intended people to come to the conclusion that he was referring to Musk when JD delivered a riveting speech to the American Dynamism Summit in March 2025, but they definitely have. The "Hillbilly Elegy" author referenced a 2017 dinner that he and Usha attended with the crème de la crème of Silicon Valley, which likely included the SpaceX founder. JD was concerned by how unbothered the people in the room, and one CEO in particular, seemed by the prospect of artificial intelligence replacing the human workforce.

According to the vice president, the man in question reasoned that he'd find everybody something else to do, like "digital fully immersive gaming." JD acknowledged, "You would know his name if I mentioned it, he was the CEO of a multibillion dollar company," per the Daily Mail. He added, "My wife texted me under the table and said, 'We have to get the hell out of here, these people are f***ing crazy.'" It's no secret that Musk enjoys gaming (even though he's apparently not very good at it), and the Tesla CEO has happily been firing people through DOGE. Moreover, at a May 2024 tech conference, he championed AI by infamously quipping, "Probably none of us will have a job" (via CNN), before adding that it might not be such a bad thing in the long run.

Musk did note that AI might also cause a global existential crisis while clarifying, "I do think there's perhaps still a role for humans in this — in that we may give AI meaning."