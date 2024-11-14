The Most Scandalous Things That Have Come Out About Matt Gaetz

The strangely silent President-elect Donald Trump is in the process of nominating several politicians for positions in his administration, and one such nomination is former congressman Matt Gaetz for attorney general, who quickly resigned from the House of Representatives on November 13, 2024 after accepting the nomination.

Many senators were surprised and dismayed by the nomination when speaking to The New York Times. "I don't think he's a serious candidate," Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski said. "I was shocked by the announcement," Republican Senator Susan Collins added. Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal didn't hold back when sharing his opinion on the nomination. "The key question is whether [Senate Republicans] will have the backbone and respect for justice — it's that simple. This nomination will probably be the first test of their integrity."

Raised eyebrows over Gaetz's nomination should come as no surprise. The Florida representative has been mired in controversy and scandal since even before he was elected to the House of Representatives in 2017.

