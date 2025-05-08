The Terrifying Incident That Forced HGTV's Jenn Todryk & Her Family Out Of Their Home

Fame always comes at a price and, sadly, HGTV star Jenn Todryk had to learn that in a particularly brutal way. Todryk first garnered a massive fan base as an internet blogger, posting quirky and random life updates and home design tips on her blog, "Life as a Rambling Redhead." Her blog-turned-social-media popularity catalyzed into a career on TV, where she now inhabits a hosting role on the hit HGTV series "No Demo Reno."

Todryk has acknowledged that while most of her fans are her number one supporters, the "No Demo Reno" star has had plenty of run-ins with haters just the same. "The HGTV fans are amazing," Todryk proudly told fellow HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk on her podcast, "Mina AF." "But they can be ruthless, and they can be mean, and judgy." What the reality star wasn't prepared for were the boundary pushers, and she got a rude awakening.

During an April 2025 interview with Realtor.com, the TV star confessed that fans turned up unannounced at her home to take photos. "One night, Mike waited until the kids went to bed, and he told me that two people came while Von was playing outside and asked for a picture, and I lost it," Todryk explained, admitting that house hunting for a different property was heartbreaking. "I was emotional because I did not want to move. I loved that house. I still love it, and now my best friend lives there, so we still get to go all the time."