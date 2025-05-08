The Terrifying Incident That Forced HGTV's Jenn Todryk & Her Family Out Of Their Home
Fame always comes at a price and, sadly, HGTV star Jenn Todryk had to learn that in a particularly brutal way. Todryk first garnered a massive fan base as an internet blogger, posting quirky and random life updates and home design tips on her blog, "Life as a Rambling Redhead." Her blog-turned-social-media popularity catalyzed into a career on TV, where she now inhabits a hosting role on the hit HGTV series "No Demo Reno."
Todryk has acknowledged that while most of her fans are her number one supporters, the "No Demo Reno" star has had plenty of run-ins with haters just the same. "The HGTV fans are amazing," Todryk proudly told fellow HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk on her podcast, "Mina AF." "But they can be ruthless, and they can be mean, and judgy." What the reality star wasn't prepared for were the boundary pushers, and she got a rude awakening.
During an April 2025 interview with Realtor.com, the TV star confessed that fans turned up unannounced at her home to take photos. "One night, Mike waited until the kids went to bed, and he told me that two people came while Von was playing outside and asked for a picture, and I lost it," Todryk explained, admitting that house hunting for a different property was heartbreaking. "I was emotional because I did not want to move. I loved that house. I still love it, and now my best friend lives there, so we still get to go all the time."
Jenn Todryk is totally obsessed with her new home
Jenn Todryk kept her fans updated about the family relocating to the new house, which she was candid about on her Instagram page. "This move is very different from all of our past moves," Todryk wrote in a September 2020 post about saying goodbye to her old house. "It was needed but not sought after, which makes it feel so strange. I just hope that I get as attached to our new home as I did to the one we said goodbye to today." Four years after the HGTV star settled into her stunning home, she took to Instagram once again to provide an update on their renovation.
"In my opinion, the satisfaction that comes with renovating is unmatched," she gushed. "I'm just so excited about how much better it looks, love finding new ways to use my existing layout and appreciate the early 90s charm that comes with my more closed floor plan." It's no wonder that Todryk is so good at what she does; the "No Dream Reno" host views her home as a "sanctuary."
As Todryk proudly detailed during her chat with Realtor.com, being at home, surrounded by her family, is her favorite place in the world. Moreover, taking pride in the space they created together meant even more after putting so much time and effort into renovating it, since home is where she, husband Mike, and their three kids feel safest and most secure. Hopefully, the HGTV star won't have any more diehard fans stopping by to ruin her peace.