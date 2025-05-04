When Was The Last Time Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Attended The Met Gala?
Throughout all the drama, many acting roles, business ventures, and rumored feuds surrounding Blake Lively, one thing has stayed consistent: the star is known for her fashion. As such, over time, she became a Met Gala mainstay who (almost) never failed to impress at the fashion-centric event. So, for some, it might come as a surprise that Lively and her hubby Ryan Reynolds reportedly won't be in attendance at the 2025 Met Gala. In fact, they've been absent from the event for years.
A source told People in March 2025, "Blake and Ryan haven't gone [to the Met Gala] since 2022, when they were co-chairs, and they will not be in attendance this year." 2022's "Gilded Glamour" Met Gala, also co-chaired by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Regina King, was the tenth time Lively attended the star-studded event. Her inaugural gala was the 2008 festivities, and her looks for the Met Gala only got more intricate over time.
Lively was one of the best-dressed stars at the 2022 Met Gala, but it seems that her long, flowing Atelier Versace ensemble ended her Met Gala attendance trend on a high note. So, why is Lively reportedly skipping out on the event for the third straight year? It may not be due to any behind-the-scenes drama. A source told Us Weekly, "She's not a Kardashian that goes every year."
It's unclear why Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have stopped attending the Met Gala
Despite one source's suggestion that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds avoiding the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Met Gala night 2025 is no big deal, some fans may be skeptical. They could believe that Lively and Reynolds are steering clear of the red carpet due to Lively's highly-publicized legal drama with her "It Ends With Us" costar Justin Baldoni. An insider told TMZ in March 2025, however, that Lively and Reynolds reportedly planned to skip the event since before the feud with Baldoni began. It's unclear, ultimately, what the pair's real reason for the negative RSVP really is. That said, considering the fact that this year will be the third in a string of absences, it's safe to assume that the drama Lively is involved with probably isn't the main reason behind their choice.
Lively and Reynolds are parents to four young children, so it's certainly possible that mom and dad duties have come before the Met Gala over the past few years. Yet, the couple has been making plenty of public appearances as of late. So, one would think they would prioritize an important celeb event like the Met Gala if they truly wanted to be there. Time will tell if they'll surprise us and make an appearance when the big day arrives.