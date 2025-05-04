When Was The Last Time Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Attended The Met Gala?

Throughout all the drama, many acting roles, business ventures, and rumored feuds surrounding Blake Lively, one thing has stayed consistent: the star is known for her fashion. As such, over time, she became a Met Gala mainstay who (almost) never failed to impress at the fashion-centric event. So, for some, it might come as a surprise that Lively and her hubby Ryan Reynolds reportedly won't be in attendance at the 2025 Met Gala. In fact, they've been absent from the event for years.

A source told People in March 2025, "Blake and Ryan haven't gone [to the Met Gala] since 2022, when they were co-chairs, and they will not be in attendance this year." 2022's "Gilded Glamour" Met Gala, also co-chaired by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Regina King, was the tenth time Lively attended the star-studded event. Her inaugural gala was the 2008 festivities, and her looks for the Met Gala only got more intricate over time.

Lively was one of the best-dressed stars at the 2022 Met Gala, but it seems that her long, flowing Atelier Versace ensemble ended her Met Gala attendance trend on a high note. So, why is Lively reportedly skipping out on the event for the third straight year? It may not be due to any behind-the-scenes drama. A source told Us Weekly, "She's not a Kardashian that goes every year."