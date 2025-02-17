9 Rumored Feuds Surrounding Blake Lively

Beautiful, blond, and BFFs with Taylor Swift, Blake Lively has captured the public's attention since her career-making turn as wild-child socialite Serena van der Woodsen on the hit show "Gossip Girl." Unfortunately, not all of the attention has been positive. Rumors about diva behavior, romantic entanglements, and in-fighting with castmates have plagued the "Shallows" star off and on throughout her career. Blake Lively's most controversial moments may not be behind her, though.

Advertisement

Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds have been one of the internet's favorite couples for their humorous posts and interactions with one another. Now, it seems that the court of public opinion has turned on Lively. Social media was abuzz with users who took to X to call Lively out for glossing over the serious subject matter of "It Ends With Us" while promoting the film. "Blake Lively really missed the mark here," commented one user. "Promoting a serious movie about domestic abuse like it's a fun girl's night out is incredibly tone-deaf." To add to the drama, there is the highly publicized feud between the mother of four and her "It Ends With Us" costar Justin Baldoni. The he-said, she-said conflict has been the center of much conversation and speculation and has cast both stars in a less-than-favorable light. It has also caused the resurrection of the many rumored feuds that surround Lively, and it seems like everyone from Hollywood A-listers to entertainment reporters has a story to tell about the "Cafe Society" star.

Advertisement