Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Awkward Trump Praise Has Everyone Calling Her Out

At this point, it seems like nothing is enough to deter Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders from supporting Donald Trump. In April 2025, Sanders shared an Instagram post congratulating the president on completing 100 days of his second administration. "You're already securing our border, restoring our military, unleashing American energy, and protecting girls in sports — and you're just getting started!" she wrote alongside a strange photo of her looking uncomfortable as Trump kissed her head.

The heartfelt post didn't elicit a wholly positive response. Many were left to question why she'd publicly support Trump after he denied her access to federal disaster relief funds to aid Arkansas in dealing with the destruction caused by a series of storms, which took the lives of at least 40 people. According to CNN, the Trump administration had denied the request since they felt the disaster wasn't severe enough to qualify for federal assistance.

About two weeks before Sanders celebrated the divisive politician's 100th day in office, she wrote him a letter to urge him to reconsider the decision. Needless to say, the critics under her Instagram post didn't let her forget it, with one person writing, "It's actually pitiful seeing you grovel for years for absolutely nothing. He still won't give your state the FEMA money it so desperately needs." Similarly, another critic pointed out that she was only causing herself reputational damage by associating with Trump after he refused to help the people in her state in their time of need. Of course, this isn't the first time that her staunch support of Trump has seemed bizarre.