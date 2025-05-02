Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Awkward Trump Praise Has Everyone Calling Her Out
At this point, it seems like nothing is enough to deter Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders from supporting Donald Trump. In April 2025, Sanders shared an Instagram post congratulating the president on completing 100 days of his second administration. "You're already securing our border, restoring our military, unleashing American energy, and protecting girls in sports — and you're just getting started!" she wrote alongside a strange photo of her looking uncomfortable as Trump kissed her head.
The heartfelt post didn't elicit a wholly positive response. Many were left to question why she'd publicly support Trump after he denied her access to federal disaster relief funds to aid Arkansas in dealing with the destruction caused by a series of storms, which took the lives of at least 40 people. According to CNN, the Trump administration had denied the request since they felt the disaster wasn't severe enough to qualify for federal assistance.
About two weeks before Sanders celebrated the divisive politician's 100th day in office, she wrote him a letter to urge him to reconsider the decision. Needless to say, the critics under her Instagram post didn't let her forget it, with one person writing, "It's actually pitiful seeing you grovel for years for absolutely nothing. He still won't give your state the FEMA money it so desperately needs." Similarly, another critic pointed out that she was only causing herself reputational damage by associating with Trump after he refused to help the people in her state in their time of need. Of course, this isn't the first time that her staunch support of Trump has seemed bizarre.
Sanders has made offensive comments about Trump's opponents
One of the most surprising details from Sarah Huckabee Sanders' 2021 book "Speaking for Myself" came when she revealed what Donald Trump said to her after they met North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un at a 2018 summit in Singapore. As The Guardian noted, after the American president heard about his fellow leader winking at his then-press secretary, he joked, "Kim Jong-un hit on you!"
Although Sanders pleaded with him to stop teasing her, Trump soldiered on and said, "Well, Sarah, that settles it. You're going to North Korea and taking one for the team!" Of course, she didn't seem to hold a grudge about the odd comment and moved on. Although Sanders ultimately left Trump's first administration in June 2019, she remained one of his most vocal supporters. In fact, some of Sanders' most controversial moments (that she probably wishes everyone forgot about) arguably stemmed from her loyalty to Trump.
While she watched the 2019 Democratic debate, she mocked Joe Biden's stutter in a since-deleted post on X, that she later apologized for. However, the Arkansas governor didn't learn her lesson and took a cheap shot at Kamala Harris at a September 2024 rally. After Sanders gushed about how her kids helped her see things from a different perspective and kept her grounded, she commented on Harris not having biological children by saying, "Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn't have anything keeping her humble" (via ABC). Ironically, it seems like no amount of backlash can bring a change of perspective for Sanders.