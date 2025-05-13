Who Is Rachael Ray's Sister, Maria?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Long before Rachael Ray made her stunning transformation into a TV star, she was hanging out at her parents' restaurants. Her family was entrepreneurial and had a lot of different job responsibilities. "My first vivid memory is watching my mom in a restaurant kitchen," Ray recalled to the Food Network. Her other siblings became food enthusiasts, too. Ray's sister, Maria Betar, is renowned for her baking prowess. While their younger brother, Manny Ray, enjoys cooking off-screen, he hasn't embraced being on camera like his sisters.

Betar was born on March 15, 1960, and she's the oldest of the siblings. Ray was born over eight years later, on August 25, 1968. In 2022, when Betar turned 62, Ray playfully celebrated her birthday by transposing the number candles. "62 is the new 26! Happy birthday to my dear sister, Maria," Ray declared on Instagram, along with a pic of a festive cake decked out in nuts, flowers, and big dollops of frosting.

Long before Ray became a celebrity, Betar believed there was something special about her little sister. "We knew that she was just going somewhere and doing something. She's always risen to the top," Betar informed Vanity Fair in 2007. Along the way, Betar's been a supportive presence. She's an ideal TV guest, creating desserts to complete Ray's meals and game to laugh and have fun with her sister on camera. Here's what else we know about her.