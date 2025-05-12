Kai Trump Can't Stop Wearing This Lavish Accessory

Being a Trump has its advantages. Kai Trump is one of Donald Trump Jr.'s five kids with Vanessa Trump; the duo were happily married upon their daughter's arrival, but have since divorced. Born in 2007, Kai is also the oldest of President Donald Trump's grandkids, and her uncle Baron Trump was born just a year earlier.

As the granddaughter of Donald Sr., Kai has done things other high school kids haven't. She spoke in front of the crowd at the Republican National Convention, she's hung out at the same White House private bowling alley as Presidents Truman and Nixon, and she danced at the president's inauguration ball. While other teenagers may take pics in a lawn chair on their grandparent's patio, Kai takes photos on the balcony at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. And then there's her parents. Kai herself is a big golfer, and mom Vanessa shared in April 2025 that she's dating Tiger Woods — golf champion. Talk about personal tutelage.

She's gone through a stunning transformation through the years, but it's probably safe to say Kai was born with a silver spoon in her mouth, and, if multiple photos she's posed in over the past couple of years are anything to go by, she may have also come already accessorized with a Louis Vuitton belt. The Jupiter, Florida, resident can't seem to stop wearing the very expensive fashion piece, that's for sure.