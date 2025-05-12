Kai Trump Can't Stop Wearing This Lavish Accessory
Being a Trump has its advantages. Kai Trump is one of Donald Trump Jr.'s five kids with Vanessa Trump; the duo were happily married upon their daughter's arrival, but have since divorced. Born in 2007, Kai is also the oldest of President Donald Trump's grandkids, and her uncle Baron Trump was born just a year earlier.
As the granddaughter of Donald Sr., Kai has done things other high school kids haven't. She spoke in front of the crowd at the Republican National Convention, she's hung out at the same White House private bowling alley as Presidents Truman and Nixon, and she danced at the president's inauguration ball. While other teenagers may take pics in a lawn chair on their grandparent's patio, Kai takes photos on the balcony at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. And then there's her parents. Kai herself is a big golfer, and mom Vanessa shared in April 2025 that she's dating Tiger Woods — golf champion. Talk about personal tutelage.
She's gone through a stunning transformation through the years, but it's probably safe to say Kai was born with a silver spoon in her mouth, and, if multiple photos she's posed in over the past couple of years are anything to go by, she may have also come already accessorized with a Louis Vuitton belt. The Jupiter, Florida, resident can't seem to stop wearing the very expensive fashion piece, that's for sure.
Where's the LV? Everywhere
Kai Trump may opt for a green Miami cap instead of a red MAGA hat like her grandfather, President Donald Trump, but she does have other things in common with members of the Trump family — a taste for luxury. Just 18 years old as of May 12, 2025, she's already proven she's a total lookalike of Aunt Ivanka, but wherease Ivanka slaps on designer pieces like her dad slaps on self-tanner, Kai seems to stick with one personal favorite fashion find — a Louis Vuitton belt.
The social media star (she has 1.7 million followers on Instagram, and another 1.1 million subscribers on YouTube), regularly adorns her outfits with a black belt outfitted with a classic "LV" Louis Vuitton logo in gold. The belt retails for $590 on the brand's website, which is considerably more than the average teenage girl spends on one accessory.
Kai does make good use of the belt, though, getting her money's worth (Or dad's money? Or grandad's money?). She pairs it with everything from denim cut-off shorts to black jeans, and wears it everywhere. You can play spot-the-gold-LV like a game of Where's Waldo?, finding it at the center of Kai's waist at an NCAA women's basketball game, an indoor golfing excursion, at a SpaceX launch, recording a YouTube vlog, and attending a UFC event, among other venues. "Fashion over usability," she once declared in her vlog. But in this case, it looks like she's aiming for both.