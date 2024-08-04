Kai Trump Pics That Prove She's A Total Lookalike Of Aunt Ivanka
While Barron Trump was slated to serve as one of Florida's at-large delegates at the 2024 Republican National Convention, he respectfully declined due to other commitments. However, a different young Trumpster stole the spotlight at the RNC: Donald Trump's oldest granddaughter, Kai Trump. The 17-year-old received plenty of praise for her speech, in which she aimed to shed light on the grandpa she knows and loves.
While Donald smiled along, Kai discussed how he sneaks his grandkids candy and soda, as well as how he brags about her making the high honor roll. Typical grandparent shenanigans, right? "A lot of people have put my grandpa through hell and he's still standing," Kai told the RNC crowd on July 17. "Grandpa, you are such an inspiration and I love you."
For those unfamiliar with the full family tree, Kai's dad is Donald Trump Jr. (who landed himself in hot water for making an inappropriate comment to his daughter in a TikTok). Despite any internet drama, Don Jr. couldn't have been more proud of Kai for following in his speech-giving footsteps. However, there's yet another family member who she takes after — this time, in the appearance department. That's right, Kai looks a lot like her aunt Ivanka Trump. If you don't believe us, don't worry, we've got the receipts.
Teenage Ivanka looks like her niece's twin
In July 2024, Kai Trump shared a photo gallery to Instagram from a UFC fight, saying she had "a blast" at the event. With her dark-colored outfit, straight hair, and big smile, she looks exactly like a young Ivanka Trump. Seriously, the resemblance is unreal. While the image on the right is undated, Ivanka is seen holding her little sis, Tiffany Trump. Considering the sisterly duo is 12 years apart, she must be between 15-17 in the pic, which happens to be right around Kai's current age.
Ivanka and Kai Trump share a love of the slopes
One thing to know about Kai Trump is that she's an athlete. The teenager loves golf and has aspirations to go pro one day. But golfing isn't the only athletic activity she participates in. Based on Kai's Instagram, she's no stranger to skiing. And as seen in a throwback photo from Auntie Ivanka, it's not a new hobby.
In 2015, Ivanka shared the Instagram above with the caption, "I'm so proud of my niece Kai for carving up the mountain today! #LittleShredder." Of course, Kai is younger here, but the two look alike in their ski gear, and even more so nowadays. Ivanka hit the slopes with her family in January 2024 and Kai posted an Aspen adventure that March.
Their hairstyles couldn't be more similar
Of course, their hair isn't the same shade, but there's no denying the styles are similar in these two pics. Kai Trump wore her straight brunette locks with a middle part for her 17th birthday, as she shared on Instagram with the caption, "Dancing Queen seventeen!" and a slew of celebratory emojis. Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump had a blond version of the same 'do in this snapshot from 2014.
We're not the only ones to notice either. As someone wrote on Kai's post, "She looks so much like her Aunt Ivanka... stunning young lady." The remark racked up more than 200 likes and responses including, "I think so too. Both are beautiful."
They looked even more alike in their younger years
Between the big smiles and the blond tresses, young Kai Trump and young Ivanka Trump could pass for cousins — if not, fraternal twins. Of course, there's quite an age difference between 42-year-old Ivanka and her 17-year-old niece, but looking at these two pictures, it's clear they shared a resemblance in their youth.
In the image on the left, Kai posed with her dad Donald Trump Jr. on the Jingle Ball red carpet in 2011. The youngster had a big grin, showing off a missing tooth. On the right, Ivanka appeared equally happy alongside her late mother Ivana Trump in this old pic from a fashion event in the early '90s.
Wavy locks and big smiles for these Trumps
For her big RNC speech debut, Kai Trump wore her long dark hair in waves. Similarly, her aunt Ivanka Trump had an effortlessly curly look in the righthand photo. However, Ivanka's photo was from a more somber occasion, as it was taken in 2023 at the New York State Supreme Court, where she testified in a civil fraud trial involving her dad. Even though it was a serious matter, that didn't stop Ivanka from flashing a big grin, not unlike her niece Kai's.
Pairing ponytails with fun earrings
It really seems that when these two wear similar hairstyles, their resemblance is stronger than ever. Here, the aunt-and-niece duo both are rocking ponytails. Not only that, but they have some fun statement earrings. Granted, the picture of Ivanka Trump is from a decade and a half ago in 2008. If we had to guess, these two would totally swap jewelry and share clothes if they were closer in age.
The resemblance is undeniable
Throw some sunglasses on Ivanka Trump's head and she's a dead ringer for her younger niece in this 1999 pic. Kai Trump shared the image on the left from a June 2024 trip to Detroit, while Ivanka was at Jingle Ball on the right. Based on our calculations, Ivanka was 18 in the throwback shot. We're seeing similarities not just in the hair, but the noses and eyes too.
Kai and Ivanka know their way around a golf course
On Instagram, Kai Trump proudly posed with a plaque commemorating her win of the ladies' club championship at her grandfather Donald Trump's Palm Beach golf club. "Great competition from some impressive players. I shot even both days and won both matches," she noted in the caption.
Kai's Aunt Ivanka has been known to participate in golfing games herself, including the 2008 image from the Eric Trump Foundation Golf Outing in New York. They're both all smiles in their baseball caps. Plus, their nose shapes seem to match as well.
All smiles with Don Jr.
Donald Trump Jr. shared a family photo featuring his daughter Kai at Trump National Doral in Miami. While it was taken in summer 2024, it definitely gives déjà vu of the picture on the right of Ivanka Trump posing with her little bro. Although you can tell Don Jr. grew up (and grew a beard) in between the shots, the two ladies posing with him certainly look alike.
It's likely Kai will spend more time in the spotlight as her grandpa's presidential campaign goes on, so the opportunities to spot the resemblance between her and her aunt will surely continue.