Kai Trump Pics That Prove She's A Total Lookalike Of Aunt Ivanka

While Barron Trump was slated to serve as one of Florida's at-large delegates at the 2024 Republican National Convention, he respectfully declined due to other commitments. However, a different young Trumpster stole the spotlight at the RNC: Donald Trump's oldest granddaughter, Kai Trump. The 17-year-old received plenty of praise for her speech, in which she aimed to shed light on the grandpa she knows and loves.

While Donald smiled along, Kai discussed how he sneaks his grandkids candy and soda, as well as how he brags about her making the high honor roll. Typical grandparent shenanigans, right? "A lot of people have put my grandpa through hell and he's still standing," Kai told the RNC crowd on July 17. "Grandpa, you are such an inspiration and I love you."

For those unfamiliar with the full family tree, Kai's dad is Donald Trump Jr. (who landed himself in hot water for making an inappropriate comment to his daughter in a TikTok). Despite any internet drama, Don Jr. couldn't have been more proud of Kai for following in his speech-giving footsteps. However, there's yet another family member who she takes after — this time, in the appearance department. That's right, Kai looks a lot like her aunt Ivanka Trump. If you don't believe us, don't worry, we've got the receipts.

