Glaring Red Flags In Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa's Marriage We Can't Ignore

Speaking in "Flip or Flop" terms, Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa's marriage may be considered a flop. We've already discussed the signs that their marriage is on the rocks, but now, it's time to unpack all of the suspicious things that go on in their relationship that could be a recipe for disaster.

For starters, Tarek and Heather met less than a year after his puzzling divorce from Christina Haack was finalized in 2018. At first, it seemed like a match made in heaven. He flipped houses on "Flip or Flop," and she sold homes on "Selling Sunset." However, mixing the personal and the professional on their joint shows, "The Flipping El Moussas" and "The Flip Off," gave viewers a rare insight into their relationship, and things got messy. "The Flip Off" features Tarek's ex-wife, Haack, as one of the key members, giving watchers a sneak peek into the trio's peculiar and often unnerving dynamic. Everything from Heather and Tarek battling it out while being filmed to the signs that he is still longing for Haack, the El Moussas certainly have some alarms going off within their marriage, but only time will tell if they go the distance.