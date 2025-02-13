Tarek El Moussa's Awkward Slip Up Hints Christina Haack Is Still On His Mind
While HGTV star Tarek El Moussa has undergone quite the stunning transformation during his tenure on the channel, he might still have some growing to do. In a behind-the-scenes video El Moussa posted to his Instagram, he and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa can be seen razzing their contractor Bryan for accidentally calling Heather Rae by the wrong name. It's no secret that "Flip or Flop" alum Christina Haack and Tarek used to be married, with the two now enjoying the long road to friendship after their divorce. But Heather Rae still seems to have taken it a little bit personally (though mostly lightheartedly) that their contractor had a nomenclature mix up. For his part, Tarek admitted to doing the same thing once.
As their contractor was taking heat from Heather Rae for calling her "Chrisitna," Tarek himself divulged, "I did that one time. I'm lucky to be alive." Tarek quickly admitted he only did it once, and that "It was more than enough." To be fair, the current slip-up could be due to Tarek and Haack once again sharing the screen together, with both Tarek and Heather Rae going head to head against Haack in their show, "The Flip Off." But this isn't the first instance of some strange behavior between the three HGTV personalities.
Christina Haack has been repeating some patterns with Tarek El Moussa
One of the strange things about Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa's relationship is their willingness to continue to include Christina Haack in their personal and professional lives. While Haack goes through her divorce from ex husband Josh Hall, she's already found herself well on the way to new love. After taking to Instagram to show off her new boyfriend Christopher Larocca, Haack immediately repeated some of the behavior that sent Hall packing.
Scheduling a double date with herself, Larocca, and the El Moussas, Haack once again brought her new boyfriend around her ex husband. However, this time it was something that the El Moussas wanted to be a part of, as they have taken a special interest in Haack's burgeoning love life. As Haack is known for rushing into love, it seems Tarek and Heather Rae are wanting to protect their friend and HGTV coworker from falling for the wrong guy. Which is incredibly sweet, if not a little bit tangled. Hopefully they all work together to find Haack and Larocca a solid foundation.