Tarek El Moussa's Awkward Slip Up Hints Christina Haack Is Still On His Mind

While HGTV star Tarek El Moussa has undergone quite the stunning transformation during his tenure on the channel, he might still have some growing to do. In a behind-the-scenes video El Moussa posted to his Instagram, he and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa can be seen razzing their contractor Bryan for accidentally calling Heather Rae by the wrong name. It's no secret that "Flip or Flop" alum Christina Haack and Tarek used to be married, with the two now enjoying the long road to friendship after their divorce. But Heather Rae still seems to have taken it a little bit personally (though mostly lightheartedly) that their contractor had a nomenclature mix up. For his part, Tarek admitted to doing the same thing once.

As their contractor was taking heat from Heather Rae for calling her "Chrisitna," Tarek himself divulged, "I did that one time. I'm lucky to be alive." Tarek quickly admitted he only did it once, and that "It was more than enough." To be fair, the current slip-up could be due to Tarek and Haack once again sharing the screen together, with both Tarek and Heather Rae going head to head against Haack in their show, "The Flip Off." But this isn't the first instance of some strange behavior between the three HGTV personalities.