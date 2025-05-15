What Anne Hathaway Looks Like Totally Makeup Free
Throughout Anne Hathaway's stunning transformation from an 18-year-old newcomer in "The Princess Diaries" to the ageless film and fashion icon she is today, her face card has never been declined. There are persistent rumors that the Oscar winner's consistently gorgeous looks are down to plastic surgery, which were fueled by Hathaway's nearly unrecognizable appearance at a fashion show in April 2025, but she has denied going under the knife despite once considering getting a nose job. It could be just be as simple as the wealthy "Devil Wears Prada" star being able to afford the best skincare and treatments that money can buy. However, getting rid of some not-so-great habits and embracing much better ones likely also helped slow down aging for the beloved actor.
Hathaway quit drinking in 2019 and started eating healthier as she approached 40. "I feel great — I feel better than I did in my twenties because I'm taking much better care of myself," she proudly told People in 2023. This clearly shows in the numerous makeup-free photos and videos that Hathaway has shared on social media over the years. In 2020, the stunning A-lister showed off her radiantly clear skin in a couple of selfies that she posted on Instagram while encouraging people to vote in the upcoming presidential election.
Four years later, her appearance had barely changed in shots of the "Dark Knight Rises" star in bed and then in the bathroom preparing for the day ahead, which she shared as part of a montage to celebrate her 42nd birthday, captioning it, "To every mindful, demure person here (all of you of course): thank you for the gift that was 41!!!! And to everyone who has ever shown me grace: thank you so much for the help and space to grow."
Anne Hathaway regularly steps out barefaced
Anne Hathaway's Instagram is filled with fresh-faced photos, such as the above snap of the actor proudly showing off a New York Times Crossword edition featuring her as a clue in 2021, and a 2024 selfie in which she sports star-shaped pimple patches. However, the "Idea of You" star doesn't just forgo makeup when she's at home or away from the public eye either. While plenty of stars understandably prefer to have full glam on even for a trip to the mall or the gym, the Oscar winner seems to prefer letting her skin breathe during her downtime, as showcased by the numerous barefaced paparazzi photos of Hathaway.
In 2017, the actor embraced her natural beauty when she stepped out with her husband Adam Shulman to buy beer at a Los Angeles grocery store. While genetics probably blessed Hathaway with perfect skin, the "Mothers' Instinct" star also has some beauty secrets that help maintain her youthful glow which, luckily for us, she was happy to share. "Anne is incredibly disciplined when it comes to her skin," Hathaway's go-to facialist Su-Man confirmed to Net-a-Porter, adding that she advises her clients to massage their faces daily and apply a mask in the morning instead of at night for flawless skin.
But the most important step of the actor's daily routine is applying SPF — something she did long before wearing sunscreen every day became a mainstream habit. "My mom had some skin issues and my grandmother had skin cancer. So she has taught me to wear factor 30 sun cream every day," Hathaway disclosed to The Sun. "I even carry an umbrella if I walk in the sunshine and use spray tan if I need to look as if I've been sunbathing."