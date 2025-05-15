What Anne Hathaway Looks Like Totally Makeup Free

Throughout Anne Hathaway's stunning transformation from an 18-year-old newcomer in "The Princess Diaries" to the ageless film and fashion icon she is today, her face card has never been declined. There are persistent rumors that the Oscar winner's consistently gorgeous looks are down to plastic surgery, which were fueled by Hathaway's nearly unrecognizable appearance at a fashion show in April 2025, but she has denied going under the knife despite once considering getting a nose job. It could be just be as simple as the wealthy "Devil Wears Prada" star being able to afford the best skincare and treatments that money can buy. However, getting rid of some not-so-great habits and embracing much better ones likely also helped slow down aging for the beloved actor.

Hathaway quit drinking in 2019 and started eating healthier as she approached 40. "I feel great — I feel better than I did in my twenties because I'm taking much better care of myself," she proudly told People in 2023. This clearly shows in the numerous makeup-free photos and videos that Hathaway has shared on social media over the years. In 2020, the stunning A-lister showed off her radiantly clear skin in a couple of selfies that she posted on Instagram while encouraging people to vote in the upcoming presidential election.

Four years later, her appearance had barely changed in shots of the "Dark Knight Rises" star in bed and then in the bathroom preparing for the day ahead, which she shared as part of a montage to celebrate her 42nd birthday, captioning it, "To every mindful, demure person here (all of you of course): thank you for the gift that was 41!!!! And to everyone who has ever shown me grace: thank you so much for the help and space to grow."