Anne Hathaway Is Nearly Unrecognizable After Rumored Plastic Surgery Transformation
Anne Hathaway has shocked the masses after she revealed what appears to be a brand new face at an NYC fashion show. The actor debuted her ageless visage at Ralph Lauren's April 17 fashion show in downtown Manhattan for their fall 2025 collection. Dressed in distressed beige jeans, a simple white tee, and a matching beige trench coat, Hathaway's confidence radiated as cameras flashed around her. But her face card was the real high point of the event.
After a fan posted a video of Hathaway's wrinkleless smile on X, viewers couldn't help but jump to the comments to unanimously agree that "The Devil Wears Prada" star has had major transformation since she was photographed a few months back. Many quipped that "[Hathaway] must be a vampire" because she simply hasn't aged. Others chalk it up to plastic surgery. "She got a lifting," one user claimed. Another wrote that while she does look good — as the poster of the video suggested in the caption — "that's all Botox and filler her face never moves even when she smiles." Though, we can't discount the facelifting powers of a headache-inducing, slicked-back ponytail.
What has Anne Hathaway said about those pesky plastic surgery rumors?
Practically every female adult actor has been dogged by questions of if they've gotten work done (even Hallmark actors aren't immune to the rumors); Anne Hathaway is evidently no exception. "The Idea of You" producer and star astutely highlighted to Vogue France in 2024 that the discourse on someone's cosmetic alterations is far too personal. She said, "As for my opinion on this subject, I would say that asking people about surgery is a bit like asking them if they have sex: it's an extremely intimate question."
Her confidence on the subject is unfaltering now — even after receiving ageist advice as a child actor — but a career in the spotlight made Hathaway insecure about some of her natural features, and as a younger person she even considered plastic surgery as an option. "Growing up, there's a lot of pressure on young women, when you first become aware of your own looks in relation to other women's looks," she told the Daily Express in 2008. "When I was growing up I wanted a nose job because I didn't think my nose was good." Hathway noted that she sees her nose as one of her best features as an adult. Hathaway added, "Your face needs to have character if you're going to be an actor or you're just kind of a face."