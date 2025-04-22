Anne Hathaway Is Nearly Unrecognizable After Rumored Plastic Surgery Transformation

Practically every female adult actor has been dogged by questions of if they've gotten work done (even Hallmark actors aren't immune to the rumors); Anne Hathaway is evidently no exception. "The Idea of You" producer and star astutely highlighted to Vogue France in 2024 that the discourse on someone's cosmetic alterations is far too personal. She said, "As for my opinion on this subject, I would say that asking people about surgery is a bit like asking them if they have sex: it's an extremely intimate question."

Her confidence on the subject is unfaltering now — even after receiving ageist advice as a child actor — but a career in the spotlight made Hathaway insecure about some of her natural features, and as a younger person she even considered plastic surgery as an option. "Growing up, there's a lot of pressure on young women, when you first become aware of your own looks in relation to other women's looks," she told the Daily Express in 2008. "When I was growing up I wanted a nose job because I didn't think my nose was good." Hathway noted that she sees her nose as one of her best features as an adult. Hathaway added, "Your face needs to have character if you're going to be an actor or you're just kind of a face."