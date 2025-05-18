Details About Donald Trump's Ties To Tiger Woods' Former Mistress

Rachel Uchitel has a history of being connected to famous men. She first became a media darling in 2009 when she was named as a mistress in Tiger Woods' alleged affairs. Even actor David Boreanaz admitted to having an affair with Uchitel while he was married. And it turns out Uchitel also had a different kind of run-in with another big name: none other than President Donald Trump.

In July 2010, TMZ reported that Trump invited Uchitel to appear as a contestant on the celebrity version of his show, "The Apprentice." TMZ also claimed she told the outlet at the time she would accept the invitation, but just a couple of days later, news broke that Uchitel was joining a different reality show. On July 19, 2010, VH1 announced in a press release that Uchitel would be on the fourth season of "Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew" (per PR Newswire). While it was first assumed that Uchitel would be addressing a drug addiction on the show, sources told Us Weekly that she was looking to remedy her personal relationship issues. "Rachel is addicted to love," the insider said.

Famous golfer Woods was likely upset that his former mistress was nabbing so much screen time (and this was years before Woods sued Uchitel for violating an NDA by speaking about him publicly). But Trump was the one who had the harshest reaction to Uchitel joining "Celebrity Rehab."