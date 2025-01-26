Tiger Woods' Alleged Affairs Explained
Pro-golfer Tiger Woods lives an incredibly lavish life and will forever be known for dominating the sport of golf and raising it to new heights. Unfortunately, he'll also forever be known for the struggles he's faced off the golf course. For the first decade of his career, Woods' personal life seemed nearly perfect. He began dating and soon married Swedish model Elin Nordegren in the early 2000s, and shortly after, they welcomed two children. But on Thanksgiving 2009, Woods' life changed after he got into a single-car accident, and news subsequently broke that he had been cheating on his wife.
After the car accident and tabloid inferno, women from seemingly every corner of the country (though mostly Las Vegas) came forward with allegations of a prior relationship with Woods. While some allegations seemed rooted in a desire for the spotlight, others had legs, and all were interesting. Here are Tiger Woods' alleged affairs, explained.
Rachel Uchitel signed an NDA after her affair with Tiger Woods
When news broke of Tiger Woods' extramarital affairs, multiple women's names floated in the tabloids. One, however, stood out among the rest: Rachel Uchitel. Uchitel and Woods met in 2008 when Uchitel was working as a nightclub hostess. Although Uchitel became known as Woods' primary affair, she claims that she was far from his first. "I knew him to be cheating on his wife from the first time I met him, well before we got together," she said in an interview with the New York Times. Their relationship continued with Woods flying Uchitel to various golf tournaments around the world and apparently telling her that he would invest in a restaurant she wanted to open.
Ultimately, though, the relationship was fairly short-lived. When Woods' ex-wife Elin Nordegren learned of his cheating in 2009, she got on the phone with Uchitel, with Uchitel answering the call believing it was Woods. As Woods' life blew up from the fallout of the affair (and the others), so did Uchitel's. With the public hungry for information about Woods' affairs, the media hounded Uchitel for information. Unsurprisingly, Woods and his team wanted as little information as possible to become public, and Uchitel was paid a hefty sum for her silence. "I was and am a very smart girl and that's why I negotiated $8 million, because I knew it was going to affect my life," she said of the price she was paid to sign a non-disclosure agreement. Today, Uchitel's wildly lavish life proves she never needed Woods after all.
Holly Sampson claimed to be with Tiger Woods on his birthday
Although Rachel Uchitel was the most notorious of Tiger Woods' extramarital affairs, she was far from the only one. As time went on, more and more women who were allegedly with Woods came forward with stories, including Holly Sampson, a sex worker. In an interview with The Sun, Sampson claimed that she met Woods when she was hired to dance for him at his birthday party. "He has a beautiful smile and I definitely got into the moment — the charm of it all. He was laughing and giggling so I knew he was happy," Sampson said of her encounter with Woods, as reported by the New York Post, adding that she brought some friends with her to perform. "We performed lap dances for some of the guests and I danced for Tiger. He might be conservative but he certainly wasn't shy."
Sampson continued that after her performance, Woods asked to see her alone. "We talked for a few minutes then I undressed, pulled the bed covers back and climbed in," Sampson said. "He did the same. We talked and chatted really closely, just cuddling at first." Sampson said that she and Woods slept together, lauding their affair and claiming that Woods smiled throughout before redressing and returning to his birthday party. "Tiger told me he'd had a really great time and that it would be nice to see me again, but of course I haven't seen him since," Sampson added.
Jamie Jungers went on television to talk about her relationship with Tiger Woods
Jamie Jungers was another woman who spoke out about her alleged relationship with Woods in the midst of his fallout. In late 2009, Jungers appeared on an episode of "Today" to share her side of the story, refuting claims that had been published in the New York Post. Per Jungers, she and Woods met in 2005 at a nightclub in Las Vegas. Jungers claimed that what she thought would be a one-night situation turned into a real relationship, although she knew Woods was married. "I mean, I'm not raised to do something like I did, and I'm not saying it's okay ... I had a crush on Tiger for years ... I was very excited and honored that he wanted to meet me," Jungers said.
Jungers firmly stated that she never had sex with Woods for money, but she did note that she asked the golfer to help her out financially at one point during their year-and-a-half-long relationship. According to Jungers, Woods refused to give her any money, and that led her to break up with him. "That's when I told him, 'That shows how much I mean to you, and I can't do this anymore. I'm already in a rough position in my life, and I have more drama and that's what I don't need,'" she said.
Jaimee Grubbs was under the impression Tiger Woods was single
While Jamie Jungers claims she knew Tiger Woods has two kids and was married while having an affair with him, other women, including Jaimee Grubbs, maintained that they believed Woods was single. Grubbs, a former cocktail waitress, claimed that she and Woods had an affair for about two and a half years, starting in 2007, and that she was still in contact with him just before his car accident. Grubbs also claimed that she believed Woods was not stable in his marriage to Elin Nordegren, whose life has changed significantly since her divorce from Woods. "He told me just last month quietly and secretly we will always be together," Grubbs said to Us Weekly, as reported by the Daily Mail. "He gave me the impression he and his wife had separate rooms."
While most of Woods' alleged lovers had only their word to prove their relationship with the athlete, Grubbs claimed to have text messages from Woods, some of which she shared with Us Weekly. "I will wear you out soon. You just need some attention from me," one of Woods' alleged texts to Grubbs said. "Change of plans. Meet me at the island hotel. It's a little safer. Got us a room for the night. Room 905," another reportedly read.
Kalika Moquin denied her alleged affair with Tiger Woods
Some women seemed to be lining up down the block to share their stories about Tiger Woods, but others appeared to value their privacy on the matter. In the latter category was Kalika Moquin. A marketing manager for a Las Vegas nightclub, Moquin had reportedly been seen with Woods multiple times in the late 2000s, and that their trysts took place in Woods' hotel room. When asked by Life & Style magazine about the nature of her relationship with Woods, Moquin said, "It's not appropriate for me to comment one way or the other. At this time, I'm just choosing to focus on my job," as reported by Business Insider. In conversation with another publication, however, Moquin took a firmer stance, though she wasn't overly forthcoming. "It's completely untrue that there's anything more than a professional 'How are you doing? Are you enjoying your time in Vegas?' conversation (with Tiger)," Moquin said to Us Weekly, per The Sydney Morning Herald.
A source told Life & Style a different story. "They've hooked up a bunch of times. Tiger told Kalika that married life isn't all it's built up to be. He said he wasn't happy in his marriage or his home life and that there was just so much pressure on him," the insider claimed.
Mindy Lawton claimed Tiger Woods' inner circle knew of his affairs
Rumors spun as Tiger Woods' personal life unraveled. Women who allegedly had affairs with Woods continued coming forward for months, and each had a different take on the athlete's marriage and his relationship with those around him. Mindy Lawton, for example, claimed that those in close contact with Woods, aside from his wife, were well aware of his extramarital affairs, and that his team did what they could to keep stories out of the press. Lawton claimed to have met Woods while working as a waitress in Orlando, and after connecting at a nightclub, the two began their months-long affair. Lawton went on to tell Vanity Fair that when she caught wind of the National Enquirer having a story about Woods' infidelity, Woods connected her with his agent, Mark Steinberg, who allegedly said he would deal with the issue. "That's when their brush-under-the-rug, the cover-up, happened," Lawton said.
While Woods hasn't spoken about specific affairs or women, he has addressed his transgressions as a whole in multiple interviews. In a 2010 interview with the Golf Channel, Woods denied the claims that his team knew about his affairs. "It was all me. I'm the one who did it, I'm the one who acted the way I acted, no one knew what was going on. I'm sure if more people would have known in my inner circle they would've, they would've stopped it ... or tried to put a stop to it, but I kept it all to myself," Woods said, as reported by National Post.
Veronica Siwik-Daniels allegedly ended her career for Tiger Woods
Veronica Siwik-Daniels brought her complaints about Tiger Woods following their alleged affair straight to the press. Months after Woods' Thanksgiving car accident and subsequent fallout, the golfer held a press conference to apologize for his actions, and Siwik-Daniels held one after Woods' to share her feelings on the matter. "I really feel I deserve to look at him in person face to face in the eyes because I did not deserve this," Siwik-Daniels said, per CBS News. "Tiger pursued me and over time I fell in love with him. And he told me he loved me, too." Siwik-Daniels claimed that she had become pregnant twice by Woods, neither of which the athlete knew about, with the pregnancies ending in miscarriage and abortion, respectively.
Siwik-Daniels also allegedly ended her career for Woods. She was working as an actor in the adult film industry at the time, and Siwik-Daniels' attorney, Gloria Allred, said that Woods was uncomfortable with the idea of Siwik-Daniels having sex with other men, leading her to stop her work. "[He] did not apologize by name to my client, Veronica, and I ask, `Why no apology?' Veronica had a three-year romantic relationship with Tiger Woods... He led her to believe that she was the only woman in his life — other than his wife," Allred said, per NBC Los Angeles. Siwik-Daniels has since resumed her work in the adult film industry.
Loredana Jolie thought Tiger Woods had some issues
Loredana Jolie is another woman on the list of Tiger Woods' alleged lovers from the 2000s. Jolie earned money as a sex worker and claimed to have met Woods through her work. While she first denied ever having slept with Woods, she later changed her story and revealed details from their alleged encounters, which Jolie thought were unusual. "Tiger's sexual fantasies were not normal," Jolie told Page Six, as reported by Fox News. "He likes role-playing, he likes to be the guy in control and wearing a suit while there are girls performing girl-on-girl and guys entertaining guys. By that, I mean they would dance for each other like girls would do for a man." At the time, Jolie was searching for a book deal to share more about her purported relationship with Woods, hoping to secure $1 million for her words.
Whether Jolie or any of Woods' other alleged affairs ever told him to seek help for his desires is unclear, but Woods apparently thought he needed to make some changes in his life after the dissolution of his marriage. Although he didn't specify for what, Woods shared in a press conference that he had begun seeking professional help shortly after his Thanksgiving car accident. "For 45 days from the end of December to early February, I was in inpatient therapy receiving guidance for the issues I'm facing. I have a long way to go. But I've taken my first steps in the right direction," Woods said, as reported by Reuters.
Julie Postle claimed Tiger Woods' marriage was just for show
Some of Tiger Woods' alleged affair partners were also in other relationships, including Julie Postle. In late 2009, Brian Kimbrough, Postle's ex-boyfriend, spoke with the New York Post about Postle's alleged affair with Woods, claiming that it took place while Postle and he were dating. According to Kimbrough, Woods and Postle met in Orlando in 2004, but Postle claimed she didn't have any intention of dating Woods. "She said she wasn't pursuing it but [that] she couldn't stop [Woods] from calling. She'd tell me he'd call, invite her out to dinner, invite her to play golf, invite over to his house," the former bartender said.
Kimbrough also made claims about the state of Woods' marriage at the time of his alleged affair with Postle. Per Kimbrough, Postle claimed that Woods' marriage was a sham. "She said Tiger told her that his marriage was for publicity. She said it was for his image, and the tabloids and wasn't real," Kimbrough said. Kimbrough also claimed that Woods was willing to give Postle money if she were to break up with Kimbrough. "[Woods] invited her to Vegas, offered her money and said, 'If you want to break up with your boyfriend, I can give you some money to get you on your feet,'" said Kimbrough.
Theresa Rogers allegedly sought money from Tiger Woods after their affair
Tiger Woods allegedly engaged in so many affairs that multiple women's stories had strikingly similar details. For example, several women claimed to have gotten pregnant by Woods, including Theresa Rogers. Rogers, a Florida resident, claimed that her then-6-year-old daughter was the result of a union with Woods, and she was seeking over $2 million from Woods. Considering how much the iconic golfer is actually worth, it's no surprise that money became a factor in his affairs.
Like Veronica Siwik-Daniels, another woman who claimed to have gotten pregnant by Woods, Rogers was reportedly represented by attorney Gloria Allred. Unfortunately for Rogers, there wasn't much proof indicating that she and Woods had a child together. According to reports, Rogers' daughter did not look like Woods, and they never took a paternity test. Sources, however, did claim that Rogers tried to get pregnant with Woods' child and that she boasted about their alleged relationship. "Theresa was bragging about her affair with Tiger last week. She wasn't making a secret out of it at a social event," one source told Radar Online.
Cori Rist had remorse for her alleged affair
Cori Rist used her 15 minutes of fame to share her remorse over her alleged affair with Tiger Woods. In an interview with Today, Rist said that she and Woods first connected in 2006 at a nightclub in New York City after a man approached her saying that Woods wanted to meet her. Rist said that her relationship with Woods continued for six months, with their rendezvous taking place at various locations around the Big Apple when Woods was in town.
Despite having an immediate connection with Woods, Rist claims she felt shame after realizing how her actions could be affecting Woods' family. "We were pretty much involved in a relationship, and then I decided that I didn't want to be part of it anymore, and I broke things off with him six months later after I met him," Rist said. She said that her alleged relationship with Woods affected her family, too. "[My son] has to suffer a lot of consequences from this," Rist said, stating that her child had been told rumors about her. "I've had to explain to him the mistakes I've made. It's been tough — on my family as well."