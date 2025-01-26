Tiger Woods' Alleged Affairs Explained

When news broke of Tiger Woods' extramarital affairs, multiple women's names floated in the tabloids. One, however, stood out among the rest: Rachel Uchitel. Uchitel and Woods met in 2008 when Uchitel was working as a nightclub hostess. Although Uchitel became known as Woods' primary affair, she claims that she was far from his first. "I knew him to be cheating on his wife from the first time I met him, well before we got together," she said in an interview with the New York Times. Their relationship continued with Woods flying Uchitel to various golf tournaments around the world and apparently telling her that he would invest in a restaurant she wanted to open.

Ultimately, though, the relationship was fairly short-lived. When Woods' ex-wife Elin Nordegren learned of his cheating in 2009, she got on the phone with Uchitel, with Uchitel answering the call believing it was Woods. As Woods' life blew up from the fallout of the affair (and the others), so did Uchitel's. With the public hungry for information about Woods' affairs, the media hounded Uchitel for information. Unsurprisingly, Woods and his team wanted as little information as possible to become public, and Uchitel was paid a hefty sum for her silence. "I was and am a very smart girl and that's why I negotiated $8 million, because I knew it was going to affect my life," she said of the price she was paid to sign a non-disclosure agreement. Today, Uchitel's wildly lavish life proves she never needed Woods after all.

