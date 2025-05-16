Kate Middleton's Party Girl Past Rivals Prince William & Prince Harry's Wild Antics

Catherine, Princess of Wales has undergone a stunning transformation over the years, but back in the day when she was still simply known as British socialite Kate Middleton, she knew how to let her hair down, and even once did so in front of gossip columnist Katie Hind. The year was 2007, Kate had just got back together with Prince William after a brief split, and she was letting off some steam with her sister, Pippa Middleton, at Raffles, an exclusive London nightclub — suffice it to say that the prim and proper princess we know today was not present that night.

According to a piece Hind penned for the Daily Mail in April 2025, Kate was setting fire to the dancefloor and taking shots like nobody's business, all while adoring men vied for her attention. In fact, Hind noted that it's a shame camera phones weren't the norm yet. "I couldn't document the astonishing scenes I had witnessed," she wrote. "I often joke that any images — or, even better, video — would have been so lucrative I might never have needed to work again." Somewhat shockingly, her party girl days were seemingly on par with both William and Prince Harry's.

While some might expect Hind's revelations to make the wrong kind of waves, Kate's pre-royal life actually makes her even more relatable to fans, as a 2023 TikTok video showing several images of the future princess in the mid-aughts proved. The viral clip included several snaps of Kate out and about dressed in either casual or party clothes. One showed her enthusiastically tearing up the dance floor with William while others even featured Kate looking slightly buzzed. Most royal fans in the comments expressed how much they loved seeing the princess's more casual side.