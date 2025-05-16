Kate Middleton's Party Girl Past Rivals Prince William & Prince Harry's Wild Antics
Catherine, Princess of Wales has undergone a stunning transformation over the years, but back in the day when she was still simply known as British socialite Kate Middleton, she knew how to let her hair down, and even once did so in front of gossip columnist Katie Hind. The year was 2007, Kate had just got back together with Prince William after a brief split, and she was letting off some steam with her sister, Pippa Middleton, at Raffles, an exclusive London nightclub — suffice it to say that the prim and proper princess we know today was not present that night.
According to a piece Hind penned for the Daily Mail in April 2025, Kate was setting fire to the dancefloor and taking shots like nobody's business, all while adoring men vied for her attention. In fact, Hind noted that it's a shame camera phones weren't the norm yet. "I couldn't document the astonishing scenes I had witnessed," she wrote. "I often joke that any images — or, even better, video — would have been so lucrative I might never have needed to work again." Somewhat shockingly, her party girl days were seemingly on par with both William and Prince Harry's.
While some might expect Hind's revelations to make the wrong kind of waves, Kate's pre-royal life actually makes her even more relatable to fans, as a 2023 TikTok video showing several images of the future princess in the mid-aughts proved. The viral clip included several snaps of Kate out and about dressed in either casual or party clothes. One showed her enthusiastically tearing up the dance floor with William while others even featured Kate looking slightly buzzed. Most royal fans in the comments expressed how much they loved seeing the princess's more casual side.
Kate Middleton even gave William and Harry a run for their money
Kate Middleton has class, that's undeniable, and while her party girl days appear to have been much wilder than royal watchers originally imagined, she at least never engaged in naked shenanigans (looking at you, Prince Harry) or lost one of her teeth while dancing the night away (sorry, William). In what was one of the royal family's biggest PR disasters, the Duke of Sussex, er, lost his clothes during a raucous party in Las Vegas back in 2012. Harry engaged in some pretty memorable debauchery, which included a game of "strip billiards," per the Daily Mail. Photographs of the naked prince soon made it onto TMZ, and the palace quickly made some legal moves to keep the embarrassing snaps out of the British press.
While Harry was known for being a party animal, there are also some scandalous Prince William moments that everyone has forgotten about, and now seems as good a time as any to revisit them. For those who need a refresher, the Prince of Wales actually lost a tooth while attending a friend's wedding in 2013. Fortunately, it wasn't because of a drunken brawl. Rather, William was engaged in some crazy dancing that got a bit out of control.
In fact, eyewitnesses recalled the beloved royal "tearing up the dancefloor" moments before he parted with his tooth, per the Daily Mail. William's friend, Tom Inskip, was responsible for the injury. He, too, took to the dancefloor a little too enthusiastically. Inskip accidentally hit William, and his tooth bore the brunt of it. An emergency dentist appointment took care of the damage, and the public only found out about the whole affair almost a year later.