Scandalous Prince William Moments That Everyone Has Forgotten About

Prince William came under fire for his work ethic, with critics repeatedly calling him out for not doing as many royal engagements as other royals despite enjoying just as many, if not more, privileges and riches. This earned him some unpleasant nicknames from the press and insiders, including "Work-shy William" and "10 a.m. to 4 p.m." prince (because he allegedly only works during those hours). Graham Smith of the anti-monarchy group Republic described William to NBC News as "an incredibly lazy man who manages to get a pretty small splashing of engagements to look like he is busy."

In 2016, William addressed the criticism, explaining that, in addition to his work as an air ambulance pilot, he was focused on raising his children with Kate Middleton. That year, William spent just 80 days at royal engagements, ranking seventh among working royals. However, even after he became a full-time working royal and later the Prince of Wales, he rarely made the top four when it came to the number of engagements accomplished in a year.

However, William and Prince Harry insisted they had no control over how many royal engagements they could take on, so the former wasn't turning down any duties behind the scenes. William clarified in 2016 that his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II decided how duties would be divided among the working royals. Harry also defended his older brother in his memoir, alleging William "did as much as Pa [Charles] wanted him to do, and sometimes that wasn't much, because Pa and Camilla didn't want Willy and Kate getting loads of publicity," per Newsweek.

