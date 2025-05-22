Sarah Hyland Is Unrecognizable In Makeup-Free Pic With Short Natural Curls

It's not too much of a mystery what Sarah Hyland looks like going makeup free. The "Modern Family" star has gone barefaced on quite a few occasions, and has proven she's another celeb who looks even more stunning without makeup. In fact, she might be more comfortable showing off her natural self compared to some of her contemporaries. After all, she actually prefers wearing the bare minimum of glam. But there are still some moments where Hyland is unrecognizable when she ditches her Hollywood beauty routine. On Instagram, for instance, she shocked fans with a throwback picture that reminded us how much difference a simple change in hairstyle can make.

In what might be one of her most daring 'dos yet, Hyland let her curly hair down in a photo that wouldn't look out of place on the cover of an early '90s fashion magazine. The jagged but long bangs helped disguise the former child star's identity even more, to the point where we probably wouldn't immediately know it was Hyland if she didn't tell us. Ironically, she intended her body to be the real focus of the post. Posing in a revealing bathing suit, Hyland used the picture as motivation to continue her gym training. But seemingly without wearing any foundation, lipstick, or mascara, it also served as a nice reminder of how well she rocks the makeup-free look.