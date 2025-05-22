Sarah Hyland Is Unrecognizable In Makeup-Free Pic With Short Natural Curls
It's not too much of a mystery what Sarah Hyland looks like going makeup free. The "Modern Family" star has gone barefaced on quite a few occasions, and has proven she's another celeb who looks even more stunning without makeup. In fact, she might be more comfortable showing off her natural self compared to some of her contemporaries. After all, she actually prefers wearing the bare minimum of glam. But there are still some moments where Hyland is unrecognizable when she ditches her Hollywood beauty routine. On Instagram, for instance, she shocked fans with a throwback picture that reminded us how much difference a simple change in hairstyle can make.
In what might be one of her most daring 'dos yet, Hyland let her curly hair down in a photo that wouldn't look out of place on the cover of an early '90s fashion magazine. The jagged but long bangs helped disguise the former child star's identity even more, to the point where we probably wouldn't immediately know it was Hyland if she didn't tell us. Ironically, she intended her body to be the real focus of the post. Posing in a revealing bathing suit, Hyland used the picture as motivation to continue her gym training. But seemingly without wearing any foundation, lipstick, or mascara, it also served as a nice reminder of how well she rocks the makeup-free look.
Sarah Hyland's makeup artist exposed the makeup item she's stolen from him
Because she feels like she isn't great at applying makeup, Sarah Hyland is very particular about how and when she uses her cosmetics. "I'm a big brows, mascara, lip liner girl. If I'm seeing people, I'm definitely into no-makeup makeup. If I'm not seeing people, then absolutely nothing at all," she said in an interview with Harper's Bazaar in 2022. However, despite her minimal makeup preferences, one of the untold truths about Hyland is that she's apparently a big collector of one beauty item. Allan Avendaño is Hyland's long-time makeup artist, with their collaboration beginning during her stint on "Modern Family." While working with Hyland, he discovered his client's deep affinity for lipstick, which he exposed in an interview with PopSugar. "Every lipstick I've ever used on her, she keeps — no matter what brand it is," Avendaño said.
He went on to reveal, at his own risk, the surprising amount of cosmetic inventory Hyland had stashed in her room. "I went into her glam room and found out she's a straight-up makeup hoarder," he added. "It's mostly lipstick, because she doesn't wear foundation or anything like that, but if I were to go searching through her house, I guarantee you I'd find a bucket of lipsticks somewhere." His confession makes sense. Hyland is often seen wearing colorful lipstick on her way to star-studded events like the Emmys and the Golden Globes. Judging by her red carpet appearances in the past, her lipstick love might not be a makeup secret she's too worried about keeping.