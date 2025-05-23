Ivanka Trump's Reported Reaction To This SNL Parody Proves She's As Insecure As Dad

"Saturday Night Live" has been poking fun at presidents for decades, from Chevy Chase playing a clumsy Gerald Ford to the "White Lotus" parody mocking Donald Trump's embarrassing fast-food habit. The weekend isn't complete without some sly political commentary from the ensemble cast. Most commanders-in-chief and their families have cheerfully endured the mocking, but others were more sensitive. Trump himself is naturally quite displeased with the show's unflattering portrayals of him, but more surprisingly, his older daughter Ivanka Trump was once rattled by one of their parodies too.

In 2016, after she had been appointed as a special advisor to her father, "SNL" aired one of their frequent faux commercials for an Ivanka-branded fragrance called Complicit. Scarlett Johansson played the first daughter as a complete ice queen commanding attention in a ballroom, as the narrator referenced her misplaced loyalty to her father ("She probably should have bounced after the whole 'Access Hollywood' bus thing"). And, according to former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman, Ivanka wasn't happy.

In her memoir, "Unhinged: A Memoir of the Trump White House," the former "Apprentice" star dished that Ivanka once spent an entire staff meeting complaining about the insulting spoof. "We'd all been subject to 'SNL' attacks [...] many of us in that same week's show," she wrote. "But Ivanka would not stop talking about being ribbed. Like her father, Ivanka was thin-skinned and could not seem to take a joke." Donald was equally upset, reportedly even urging his daughter to leave D.C. to go and work for the Trump Organization instead. "He wanted Jared and Ivanka out of the White House," Manigault Newman revealed. "It hurt him when people attacked her. They were doing it to get to him, and it was working."