The Most Awkward Moments That Aired On Saturday Night Live
The first "Saturday Night Live" episode premiered on October 11, 1975. At that point, creator Lorne Michaels already had a clear vision of what the show would be: a live, hourlong variety show featuring comedic sketches, a musical guest, and a celebrity host. The biggest challenge was getting NBC to back such an innovative concept. "I held out for three things, with the support of [NBC executive Dick] Ebersol," Michaels told Rolling Stone in 1979. "One, no pilot, because if they saw it beforehand they'd say, 'You can't do that on television.' That was solved by the second demand — making it live."
Despite knowing the risks, Michaels had faith in the "SNL" formula. "I wanted it to be devoid of definition," said the TV mogul. "I didn't want it to be a comedy show, a political show; I didn't want it to be a musical show. The mandate was to keep pushing it and to keep finding new areas that it belonged in." Flash forward to the present, and "SNL" has long been a pop cultural staple. The iconic variety show has lingered in the zeitgeist for five decades and counting; plus, it has produced countless breakout stars, including John Belushi, Eddie Murphy, Molly Shannon, and many more.
Today, "SNL" is legendary for its brand of televised comedy. But with the element of live broadcast comes the potential for unexpected mishaps and total calamities. And when the live show doesn't go as planned, things can get incredibly awkward.
Kristen Stewart dropped the F-bomb during her monologue
In 2017, "Twilight" actor Kristen Stewart made her hosting debut on "SNL." During her monologue, Stewart charmed viewers with her famously coy persona and joked that she was "too cool for school." The bit featured appearances from "SNL" stars Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant, who wanted to prove they were also "too cool for school." But just before walking off stage, Stewart fired off an accidental F-bomb.
"We've got a great show," she declared. "And I totally care that I'm here 'cause it's the coolest f***ing — " and Stewart immediately cut herself off, throwing a hand over her mouth. McKinnon gasped in amusement, and Bryant couldn't stop laughing. In response, the audience roared with laughter.
Stewart's F-bomb moment won over "SNL" fans. Still, the movie star was pretty embarrassed by the whole ordeal. "I felt so bad about it," Stewart told USA Today. "I just came offstage apologizing profusely and being like, 'I'm so sorry, that's not something I thought was going to happen.' And they were really nice about it. They were like, 'We still have an entire show to do, don't think about it.'" Viewers might've been a bit dazed by Stewart's potty mouthed mistake, but she wasn't the first to utter the expletive on air. Other "SNL" F-bombers include Paul Shaffer, Samuel L. Jackson, Prince, Charles Rocket, Sam Rockwell, and Jenny Slate.
Ashlee Simpson got busted for lip-syncing during her musical performance
In 2004, pop singer Ashlee Simpson became the butt of infinite jokes when she got caught lip-syncing during her "SNL" performance. The show started on a good note — Simpson made it through her first song, "Pieces of Me," without any issues. But it all fell apart when she took the stage to perform her next song, "Autobiography." As the cameras rolled, the vocal track to "Pieces of Me" suddenly started to play, leaving no doubt that Simpson's earlier performance had been a lip-syncing farce. The singer paused momentarily, then resorted to doing a jig while her band continued riffing on their instruments. After several mortifying seconds, Simpson walked offstage, and a commercial break ensued.
Media outlets declared that Simpson's "SNL" performance was career-defining — and not in a good way. In an episode of her E! series "Ashlee+Evan," the singer reflected on her infamous lip-syncing flop. "You know, I had finished my album, and it was out, and 'Pieces of Me' was No. 1. And then all of a sudden, you know, s*** happened, and it was like boom, and the world, like, hated me for this 'SNL' moment I had." In a tearful tone, she added: "[T]he whole world thinks everything that you just put your heart and soul into writing is a joke, and that sucked."
Adrien Brody's problematic impression of a Jamaican
2003 was quite the year for actor Adrien Brody. He'd recently starred in the Oscar-winning film "The Pianist" and won an Oscar for best actor in a leading role. To capitalize on his popularity, "SNL" summoned Brody to host the show, and he accepted. But just as his career was soaring to new heights, the actor tanked his "SNL" performance with an unfunny (and deeply problematic) impression that made viewers cringe.
Awkwardness ensued when Brody went to introduce the musical guest, Jamaican singer Sean Paul. In an effort to play up the intro, Brody launched into a stereotype-filled impression of a Jamaican person, complete with a Rasta wig, airhorns, and a Jamaican accent. "Respect all aspect, respect me neck, respect me ankles, respect me knees. Big up Jamaica massive! ... Big up Kingston massive!," Brody raved. "We got the whole family here man, ya know! ... Big respect to my man Sean Paul the dancehall killer!"
The gag didn't go as planned, and Brody only received a couple of awkward laughs from the audience. According to some versions of "SNL" lore, the impression was totally unscripted, and it earned Brody a permanent ban from the show. When asked about the purported ban, Brody told HuffPost, "I've heard that, but I don't know." He also claimed that he didn't receive any negative feedback from the "SNL" camp.
Christina Ricci accidentally punched Ana Gasteyer in the face
In 1999, Christina Ricci hosted "SNL," but things went downhill when the actor accidentally punched cast member Ana Gasteyer in the face. In the ill-fated sketch, Ricci played an out of control teen on an episode of "Sally." The sketch also starred Molly Shannon as Ricci's mother and Gasteyer as the titular talk show host, Sally Jessy Raphael. Ricci's character was supposed to get angry and punch Gasteyer's character in the face — but when the moment came to deliver a fake punch, Ricci accidentally landed the blow right on Gasteyer's nose. Clearly in pain, Gasteyer reared back and covered her nose. Ricci sat back, cupping her mouth in shock. However, this was live television, and the show had to go on — so both actors whipped back into character and finished the sketch.
Reflecting on the infamous punch, Gasteyer acknowledged that hosting "SNL" can be "a very scary experience" for actors who aren't used to performing on live TV. "Well, Christina Ricci had never performed live," the comedian explained in a SiriusXM interview with Jenny McCarthy. "She had started as a child actor on camera, so she had never been in front of a live audience before." Gasteyer also revealed that Ricci "drank a considerable amount of champagne" before the show, which may have contributed to the bungled punch. Still, the "SNL" actor didn't harbor any anger toward Ricci. Gasteyer recalled: "She was terrified, like, she was shaking. ... She did great."
Norm Macdonald roasted SNL during his monologue
Norm Macdonald joined the "SNL" cast in 1993. The comedian shined during his Weekend Update segment, delivering countless zingers about current events. In 1998, Macdonald was fired from "SNL" during a phone call with an NBC executive. "He goes, 'Oh yeah, I'm firing ya, there, from the show,'" Macdonald told David Letterman in 1998. "I said, 'Oh, that's not good.' And then I said, 'Why's that now?' He said, 'You're not funny.'" The following year, Macdonald got invited back as a host on "SNL" — and he used it as an opportunity to settle the score.
During his opening monologue, Macdonald delivered a verbal smackdown that probably had network executives wringing their hands. Macdonald told viewers that he "felt kind of weird" when "SNL" invited him back to host. "How did I go in a year and a half from being not funny enough to be even allowed in the building to being so funny that I'm now hosting the show?" Macdonald quipped. "How did I suddenly get so damn funny?" He continued: "Then it occurred to me: 'I haven't gotten funnier. The show has gotten really bad.'" The audience responded with a mixture of laughter and jeers, but Macdonald stayed the course with his takedown of "SNL." The actor ended his monologue, saying, "The bad news is I'm still not funny. The good news is the show blows!" Sadly, Macdonald died in 2021, but this monologue remains an iconic part of his legacy.
Martin Lawrence's cringe-worthy monologue
"SNL" has seen plenty of eyebrow raising performances, but in 1994, comedian Martin Lawrence delivered an awkward monologue for the ages. During his speech, the comedian went off script to share his unsolicited opinions about vaginal hygiene. "I'm sorry, y'all, you've got to wash properly," the comedian said before launching into a rant about everything from douching to yeast infections.
Was he trying to strike a nerve? Workshopping new material? The world may never know, but one thing is for sure: Network censors weren't happy. After airing the live broadcast, NBC released a new version of the episode sans Lawrence's bodily tirade. "SNL" swapped the original footage out for a slide that said, "Although we at 'Saturday Night Live' take no stand on the issue one way or the other, network policy prevents us from re-broadcasting this portion of his remarks."
Lawrence's "SNL" stunt earned him a ban from the entire NBC network, but he was unfazed by the negative press. "I haven't done anything wrong, so I don't need to apologize to anybody," the sitcom star told the Los Angeles Times in 1994. "I'm a comedian, and I make people laugh. My fans know me, and they're not surprised by anything I say." Nowadays, everyone seems to have moved on from the situation. In a 2020 interview with Power 101.5 FM, Lawrence revealed that he's back in NBC's good graces — they even apologized for banning him in the first place.
Sinead O'Connor ripped up a photo of Pope John Paul II
Irish pop icon Sinead O'Connor was known for her political fervor. When O'Connor died in 2023, actor Rain Phoenix recalled, "She actually voiced her opinions — she took on the patriarchy, the church, racism, and sexism directly" (via Vulture). In 1992, O'Connor's politically charged musical performance sparked one of the biggest controversies in "SNL" history.
During the show, O'Connor sang a cover of Bob Marley's "War." As she belted the final note, the singer produced a photo of Pope John Paul II and ripped it apart. With eyes fixed on the camera, she said, "Fight the real enemy." Then, the room fell silent. "I will never forget it," record executive Daniel Glass told The Guardian. "Everybody froze at 'SNL.' The music producer Liz Welch went from jubilation to tears. No one stopped it, no one knew what to do." O'Connor's actions garnered backlash from the public and got her banned from "SNL." Still, she doubled down on her condemnation of the Catholic Church, telling Time, "I consider them to be responsible for the destruction of entire races of people and the subsequent existence of domestic and child abuse in every country they went into."
As years passed and the Catholic Church faced numerous child abuse scandals, critics began to reevaluate their attitudes toward O'Connor's "SNL" performance. "I'm not sorry I did it," the singer-songwriter told The New York Times in 2021. "It was brilliant. But it was very traumatizing."
The Replacements bombed their musical performance
In 1985, The Replacements found mainstream success when they released their acclaimed album, "Tim." Still, the band stayed true to its punk rock roots by lambasting MTV and refusing to play by the music industry's rules. When "SNL" invited the band on as musical guests, they probably should've foreseen the incoming disaster.
As Rolling Stone recounted, The Replacements were rip-roaring drunk during their performance. While playing their song "Bastards of Young," frontman Paul Westerberg turned slightly away from the mic and yelled, "Come on, f***er" to the band's guitarist. Things slid further downhill when the band performed their second song, "Kiss Me on the Bus." To the confusion of the "SNL" crew, the bandmates had switched outfits with each other during the break. Guitarist Bob Stinson accidentally slammed his guitar against another object on stage, blasting the audience with ear-splitting sonic feedback.
In the end, "SNL" creator Lorne Michaels was furious with the band and vowed that they would "never perform on television again," according to co-manager Russ Reiger. To most viewers, the performance was a total bust. However, art is subjective — and by punk show standards, it was a perfect 10. Their iconic stage antics earned them a ban from the show. However, they didn't seem to mind. "Rock and roll doesn't always make for great television," Westerberg told Rolling Stone in 2016. "But we were trying to do whatever possible to make sure that was a memorable evening."
A mosh pit broke out during Fear's musical performance
On Halloween of 1981, some audience members got a real-life jump scare when the hardcore punk band Fear performed on "SNL." If you think that a hardcore band sounds like an outlandish choice for an "SNL" musical guest, then you'd be correct. However, Fear had the good fortune of being friends with "SNL" legend John Belushi, and the comedian pulled some strings to get them onstage. Belushi wanted Fear's musical number to feel like a genuine punk show, so he invited some people from the hardcore community. When Fear started playing their song, "Let's Have a War," the relatively small "SNL" stage exploded into chaos: a blur of thrashing limbs, guys stomping across the podium, and bodies of stage divers flying all around.
"The real audience at 'Saturday Night Live' was scared to death," Fear frontman Lee Ving later told Rolling Stone. "They didn't know what was happening with all the mayhem. The camera people were trying to protect their cameras." During the commotion, an "SNL" stage manager got pelted with a pumpkin, and a rowdy audience member yelled "F*** New York!" into Ving's microphone. Producers immediately slapped Fear with a permanent ban — but as for the bandmates, they thought it was a major overreaction. "They said we caused half a million dollars worth of damage, but nothing much really happened," Ving told the Los Angeles Times in 1992. "Some piece of equipment worth 50 bucks got broken."
John Belushi accidentally hit Buck Henry with a samurai sword
As a member of the very first "SNL" cast, John Belushi helped cultivate the show's legendary comedy formula. Belushi was known for giving his all during performances, even if it meant pushing physical boundaries. In 1976, the comedian got too carried away on air and caused one of the wildest accidents in "SNL" history.
The awkward moment occurred during one of Belushi's famed Samurai Futaba skits. Belushi stars as a samurai stockbroker alongside actor Buck Henry as an anxious client. At the end of the skit, Henry's character remarks, "If this office had a window, I'd jump out of it." Belushi's character obliges by unsheathing his samurai sword and trying to cut a hole through the wall. While hacking away at the wall, Belushi unknowingly lands the heavy blade on Henry's forehead, causing the actor to stumble briefly off-screen. Henry received immediate medical attention and finished hosting the show with a giant bandage on his forehead.
In a 2012 interview, Henry blamed himself for the sword snafu. "Anyway, I took a step too close," the actor told the Television Academy Foundation. "I took a step forward when I should've not done anything on the set — and John [Belushi] swung his samurai sword and took a piece out of my forehead." He added: "There was a lot of blood on the set, it was very interesting. I don't know what the audience thought was happening."