The Most Awkward Moments That Aired On Saturday Night Live

The first "Saturday Night Live" episode premiered on October 11, 1975. At that point, creator Lorne Michaels already had a clear vision of what the show would be: a live, hourlong variety show featuring comedic sketches, a musical guest, and a celebrity host. The biggest challenge was getting NBC to back such an innovative concept. "I held out for three things, with the support of [NBC executive Dick] Ebersol," Michaels told Rolling Stone in 1979. "One, no pilot, because if they saw it beforehand they'd say, 'You can't do that on television.' That was solved by the second demand — making it live."

Despite knowing the risks, Michaels had faith in the "SNL" formula. "I wanted it to be devoid of definition," said the TV mogul. "I didn't want it to be a comedy show, a political show; I didn't want it to be a musical show. The mandate was to keep pushing it and to keep finding new areas that it belonged in." Flash forward to the present, and "SNL" has long been a pop cultural staple. The iconic variety show has lingered in the zeitgeist for five decades and counting; plus, it has produced countless breakout stars, including John Belushi, Eddie Murphy, Molly Shannon, and many more.

Today, "SNL" is legendary for its brand of televised comedy. But with the element of live broadcast comes the potential for unexpected mishaps and total calamities. And when the live show doesn't go as planned, things can get incredibly awkward.