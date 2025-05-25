Meg Ryan Is Nearly Unrecognizable After Rumored Plastic Surgery Transformation
After making her triumphant return to Hollywood, Meg Ryan's face started causing just as much of a stir as her career comeback. The beloved actor has been sparking rumors that she's yet another celebrity who's gone under the knife since reclaiming the spotlight, and the plastic surgery speculation swelled to its peak when Ryan attended the 2025 Oscars. Not only did she grace the red carpet, but the "You've Got Mail" star also took to the stage to present the Best Picture award alongside her former co-star Billy Crystal.
Although she most likely intended to show off her gorgeous black dress, which felt like a throwback to Ryan's most iconic rom-com fashion moments, her face caught most of the attention — and not exactly for the most flattering reasons, either. Whereas some fans felt that the "When Harry Met Sally" star still looked like her same old gorgeous self, others were noticeably put off by what they deemed to be Ryan's radical new appearance. "Meg does not look like herself," one user posited on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Tons of people agreed, ultimately determining that bad plastic surgery was responsible for the perceived changes in Ryan's face. As one such critic wrote, "I am not being mean. I am saying I wish she would age naturally. All these women in Hollywood are looking the same and I'm sad to see it." However, there were plenty of users who felt that commentators were being unnecessarily cruel when critiquing the actor. "Why are people being so unkind? I think both Meg and Billy Crystal look great," one wrote in her defense.
Meg Ryan's had a defensive response to the plastic surgery rumors
Quite a few medical experts also strongly believe that Meg Ryan went under the knife at some point. Celebrity facial plastic surgeon Dr. Sam Rizk generated headlines when he publicly called out the "City of Angels" star for what he felt was surgery gone wrong. "She's a mess," Rizk declared to The New York Post. "I think she had a bad facelift in the wrong direction, sideways, instead of vertical." To him, the increased size of the actor's lips was a dead giveaway of the procedures she's had.
Additionally, he suspected fillers and fat injections further warped Ryan's features rather than enhancing them. Other professionals in the field agreed that the rom-com icon's alleged plastic surgery only hurt Ryan's stunning transformation. With even certified plastic surgeons weighing in on her metamorphosis, it's natural to wonder how the "Sleepless in Seattle" star herself feels about the growing speculation. Ryan gave her critics a piece of her mind during a 2023 interview with Glamour.
"I can't pay attention to it. I just can't," the actor reasoned simply. "It's not worth it. Of course that would hurt someone's feelings, but there are so many more interesting things to think about. Meanness and hatred are just so stupid." However, that might've been the last time Ryan ever even remotely entertained the rumors considering, when the topic was brought up again by The Sunday Times, she responded with two words that sounded like a message to the entire world: "Move on."