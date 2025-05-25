Meg Ryan Is Nearly Unrecognizable After Rumored Plastic Surgery Transformation

After making her triumphant return to Hollywood, Meg Ryan's face started causing just as much of a stir as her career comeback. The beloved actor has been sparking rumors that she's yet another celebrity who's gone under the knife since reclaiming the spotlight, and the plastic surgery speculation swelled to its peak when Ryan attended the 2025 Oscars. Not only did she grace the red carpet, but the "You've Got Mail" star also took to the stage to present the Best Picture award alongside her former co-star Billy Crystal.

Although she most likely intended to show off her gorgeous black dress, which felt like a throwback to Ryan's most iconic rom-com fashion moments, her face caught most of the attention — and not exactly for the most flattering reasons, either. Whereas some fans felt that the "When Harry Met Sally" star still looked like her same old gorgeous self, others were noticeably put off by what they deemed to be Ryan's radical new appearance. "Meg does not look like herself," one user posited on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Tons of people agreed, ultimately determining that bad plastic surgery was responsible for the perceived changes in Ryan's face. As one such critic wrote, "I am not being mean. I am saying I wish she would age naturally. All these women in Hollywood are looking the same and I'm sad to see it." However, there were plenty of users who felt that commentators were being unnecessarily cruel when critiquing the actor. "Why are people being so unkind? I think both Meg and Billy Crystal look great," one wrote in her defense.