The Stunning Transformation Of Meg Ryan

When she first came onto the scene in the 1980s, Meg Ryan had no clue she would soon find her niche in romantic comedies and captivate audiences worldwide. From her daring role in "When Harry Met Sally" to her team-up with Matthew Broderick in "Addicted to Love," the bombshell actor has won us over time and again, maintaining her title of "America's Sweetheart."

While Ryan doesn't necessarily agree with her fans' iconic view of her, she still appreciates that her films have touched a lot of people. In an October 2023 interview with People, she explained how she feels about being labeled "America's Sweetheart."

"The idea of a movie star is 100 percent projection. So it's really not personal, frankly," said Ryan. "And I am so lucky because I can feel a lot of affection in the world. People tell me that when they were recovering from an illness or surgery, they watch those movies." After reigning in the '80s and '90s, Meg Ryan disappeared for a while, leading everyone to wonder what happened to the queen of rom-com. From her humble beginnings to her incredible comeback, here is the stunning transformation of Meg Ryan.