Hillary Clinton Moments That Set Fire To Plastic Surgery Rumors

Hillary Clinton's foray into the political world has bolstered her celebrity status far beyond that of most politicians, including her husband, former President Bill Clinton. But of course, like every attention-grabbing figure, Hillary has been the subject of some wild rumors. Naturally, her appearance has sparked the most intricate observations, including an awkward moment with a foreign delegate about her hair. With decades of experience under her belt, however, it's the plastic surgery speculations that plague Hillary the most.

In author Edward Klein's 2015 book, "Unlikable," he claims that Bill requested his wife receive a facelift, which prompted Hillary to arrange for a plastic surgeon to perform a quick nip and tuck at her upstate New York home. "She had her cheeks lifted and her wrinkles and lines Botoxed . . . She had work done on her eyes as well as on her neck and forehead," Klein wrote (via the New York Post). Though a spokesperson for Hillary denied Klein's claims to the outlet, there have still been moments in her public career that incentivize a little skepticism over whether she is completely natural or has gone under the knife.