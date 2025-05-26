Hillary Clinton Moments That Set Fire To Plastic Surgery Rumors
Hillary Clinton's foray into the political world has bolstered her celebrity status far beyond that of most politicians, including her husband, former President Bill Clinton. But of course, like every attention-grabbing figure, Hillary has been the subject of some wild rumors. Naturally, her appearance has sparked the most intricate observations, including an awkward moment with a foreign delegate about her hair. With decades of experience under her belt, however, it's the plastic surgery speculations that plague Hillary the most.
In author Edward Klein's 2015 book, "Unlikable," he claims that Bill requested his wife receive a facelift, which prompted Hillary to arrange for a plastic surgeon to perform a quick nip and tuck at her upstate New York home. "She had her cheeks lifted and her wrinkles and lines Botoxed . . . She had work done on her eyes as well as on her neck and forehead," Klein wrote (via the New York Post). Though a spokesperson for Hillary denied Klein's claims to the outlet, there have still been moments in her public career that incentivize a little skepticism over whether she is completely natural or has gone under the knife.
Did Hillary Clinton get an eye lift?
Throwing it all the way back to the '90s, there is reason to speculate that Hillary Clinton took action over her droopy eyelids. Comparing the look of her lids from when her husband was president to post-White House in the early '00s, Hillary's eyes appear much more open. According to Denver-based oculoplastic surgeon Dr. Chris Thiagarajah, this could be due to what is known as ptosis surgery. "The surgery to repair this involves tightening the eyelid muscle which opens the eye," Thiagarajah wrote in his blog. "It is one of the most common procedures that I do."
Is it Facetune or Botox, Hillary?
Hillary Clinton's stunning transformation might be the product of a few other cosmetic tweaks. The political scion looked effortlessly ageless in a photo taken in the audience of Broadway's Moulin Rouge in 2019. Comparing her youthful eyes to a photo taken a few months before, Hillary's natural eye bags seemed to have vanished. Perhaps the former first lady got a restful sleep the night before the play, or she received a smidge of plastic surgery. According to Ross Perry, a cosmetic doctor who spoke with the Daily Mail, her smooth skin could be credited to a few CCs of Botox.
The presumed neck lift that left Hillary Clinton with a snatched jawline
It is not just the high points of her face that Hillary Clinton has potentially gone under the knife for. Looking at the photos above — the left photo taken in April 2023 and the right photo taken in September 2024 — one can speculate an aesthetic change to Hillary's neck. The softness of her jawline created jowls that are no longer visible in the 2024 image. In contrast, her jawline is sharp in the more recent pic. Additionally, the loose skin under her neck in the 2023 photo seems much more taut a year later. However, angles are everything, so we can't be certain.
Hillary Clinton might've listened to her husband about that facelift
If it's true that Hillary Clinton is all for masking the signs of aging, then she certainly didn't stop at her neck. A photo from her date night with Bill Clinton went viral in May 2025, with many speculating that she was debuting a fresh face. In a photo from the night shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, her skin looked particularly wrinkle-free, inciting rumors of cosmetic alterations, like a facelift.